Conor McGregor lists ideal opponent for BKFC debut: I will fight here, mark my words’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has once more played up a potential move to the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) — this time going as far as revealing a hit list of possible foes he would face in his first venture to the ring.

McGregor, who retains just two fights on his current UFC contract, has yet to make good on a return to the Octagon for the last four years this summer, most recently headlining UFC 264 in a trilogy rubber match defeat to former interim champion, Dustin Poirier.

And booked to headline UFC 303 back in June of last year during International Fight Week, Dublin striker, McGregor withdrew from a welterweight clash with Michael Chandler — citing a toe injury just weeks ahead of the Las Vegas pairing.

However, in the time since, the 36-year-old has continually played up an imminent move to the BKFC once he finally completes his contractual obligations with the Dana White-led promotion, and over the weekend, released a shortlist of potential opponents he could face.

Conor McGregor lists ideal foes for BKFC move

“If you think I’m up here giving these speeches and leading these men into battle, and I won’t step in there myself – think again,” Conor McGregor said during a BKFC press conference over the course of the weekend. “Conor McGregor will fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Mark my words.”

“There are many showcase bouts,” Conor McGregor explained. You could say Mike Perry. You could say Jeremy Stephens. You could say a rematch against Eddie Alvarez. You could say many matches, but the lightweight title – who’s the champion right now? Lightweight, welterweight… Let’s see. I am open. We will see when it comes.”

During the same press event, McGregor also made headlines after boldly claiming a potential move to the BKFC for veteran Russian icon, Fedor Emelinaneko may be imminent, with the former Pride FC kingpin linked with a return to combat sports.

“Hey, Fedor, we’re waiting,” Conor McGregor said of the BKFC. “Some news might be coming with Fedor Emelianenko. “Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is signing and acquiring the best fighters of all time, past, present, and future.”