WWE’s Triple H: We’d Love To Do Something With Daniel Cormier

Cormier To The WWE?

If things don’t pan out for Daniel Cormier, he always has a career in professional wrestling.

Cormier is expected to face Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title later this year in a trilogy that is expected to be the final fight of his professional career. In the meantime, “DC” has recurring gigs as a commentator as well as an analyst for the UFC and that looks like it will only continue even after he officially retires from competition.

However, it’s no secret that Cormier is a professional wrestling fan. He’s already had discussions in the past about being involved with the WWE in some form. And former wrestler and current WWE executive Triple H would love to be able to do something with Cormier in the future.

“I love Daniel. We’ve obviously talked a lot in the past,” Triple H told TMZ. “We’ve had conversations about him doing stuff with us in the past whether that’s in-ring or whether that’s commentary or doing different things. … I think we’d love to do something with him if the time is right — obviously, respectful to UFC and to Dana and everything else.

“We’d love to chat with him and we have an open relationship as far as communication so I’m sure shortly we will when he figures out what he wants to do.”

Cormier turned 41 earlier this year so a potential in-ring future with the WWE seems unlikely even if it’s a part-time gig. However, a one-off fight could work, especially if it’s to settle things with Brock Lesnar.

In reality, commentary seems to be the more realistic option. But given Cormier’s popularity as a UFC commentator, the WWE will have a hard task if they want to recruit the former two-weight champion.

Do you think Cormier will end up working for the WWE in the future?