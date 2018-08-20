Daniel Cormier Trolls Brock Lesnar After WWE SummerSlam Loss

Daniel Cormier trolls former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar shortly after his latest match on WWE pay-per-view where he lost the top title.

Lesnar lost the WWE universal title to Roman Reigns in the main event of Sunday’s (August 19, 2018) WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center on the WWE Network. Lesnar has one more appearance with the sports entertainment company as he is slated to appear on their flagship show, Raw, on Monday night.

Lesnar’s Back

Then, he will continue his MMA training as he is preparing for his return to the Octagon to fight for the UFC gold.

Lesnar’s last fight under the UFC banner came back at UFC 200 in July of 2016 against Mark Hunt. This marked Lesnar’s return to MMA after an almost five-year retirement.

As seen in the fight, Lesnar won a unanimous decision that night which was subsequently overturned when it was revealed he failed two USADA-issued drug tests before the bout. This led to Hunt filing a civil suit against Lesnar and the UFC to settle his grievances.

Lesnar had to enter into the USADA testing pool that forced him to be tested for six months before fighting again. UFC President Dana White has gone on record by saying that the plan is to make Lesnar vs. Cormier for the heavyweight title that is slated to go down in January.

Following the match, Cormier decided to have some fun at the expense of Lesnar by trolling him on his official Twitter account. He wrote the following:

Daniel Cormier Trolls

”Old Brock is looking smaller thru the middle. He getting ready to really come and get that *** whipped!!!! Have fun in this @Wwe title match because when we clash I’m in that ***!!!! No more title now he can come and chase mine!!!! Sorry @BrockLesnar result will be the same!!!!”

