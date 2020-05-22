Stipe Miocic Fires Back At Daniel Cormier, Critics: ‘Stop Crying’

Spread the word!













UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic doesn’t understand the criticism headed his way.

Miocic has been adamant about not wanting to fight during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic especially as his gym in Ohio has shut down due to stay-at-home orders. As a result, he is unable to have a proper training camp.

After some pressure from UFC president Dana White, it looks like Miocic is working on training dates and locations.

So pick a job to commit to, we deserve a champion who’s committed to continually proving he’s the champ. If he can’t do that for the foreseeable future that’s ok no shade, but holding up the division isn’t fair to all the other guys who are continually working for a title shot — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) May 15, 2020

But that didn’t stop him from receiving criticism from Daniel Cormier — who he is slated to fight in a trilogy later this year — as well as a number of other heavyweights who believe he’s holding up the division.

“I don’t know what people want from me really,” Miocic told MMA Fighting. “Everyone’s like ‘he’s holding the division’ and I’m like how am I holding up the division? Other guys are saying ‘we can train.’ Well, good for you. You live in a different state, you have different regulations.

“My coach, no joke, shut his gym down. He wasn’t taking any dudes, no one’s paying anything cause it’s not fair to everyone. They had a bunch of stuff outside the gym and a couple people, like five or six people were working out together, they were even six feet apart and someone saw that and reported it and he got cited by the CDC. That’s how strict they are. So everyone can just shut up cause they’re idiots.”

Miocic Doesn’t Care About Cormier’s Opinion

Cormier has repeatedly urged Miocic to sign a deal for a trilogy fight and even recently suggested a way for him to be able to train at home.

Hey champ @stipemiocic I just got a message from Kyle from Zebra Mats he wanted to tell you this. “Tell Stipe I can get him mats and a cage wall in 5 days. Sign the bout agreement and give me a credit card number” @kyle_r_fisher @ZebraMats — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 18, 2020

But Miocic isn’t one who listens or cares for Cormier’s opinion much.

“I don’t care. I really don’t care what his opinion is. Never did,” Miocic said. “Honestly, he says one thing and then contradicts himself all the time.

“Apparently I’m not a champ. He just calls his own shots. Whatever. Everyone else is talking. Saying vacate or defend. Whatever, I can’t make everybody happy or anybody happy. I don’t care at this point. Stop crying.”

One thing is for sure, though — Miocic does want to fight. But he also wants to make sure he’s at his absolute best as he takes on one of the best fighters in the world in Cormier.

“Listen once I can fight, I’m going to fight. There’s no question,” Miocic added. “We’re talking to the UFC and we’re going to figure out a good date. That’s what we’re doing. We’re trying to figure something out. We’re trying to find a good date to figure out what’s a good one to go with, we’re going to go.

“… I’m trying to get back as soon as I can. I’m not trying to hold out. I want to fight. It’s not like I’m going three rounds. I’m going five rounds for the heavyweight title. Fighting a really good fighter. I want to make sure I’m ready.”

What do you make of Miocic’s comments?