Women’s No Rules Bare Knuckle Battle at Dogfight Wild Tournament Ends Cleaner than Most MMA bouts

No rules bouts have had a long history in MMA. Fighting legends such as Wanderlei Silva started their careers in Vale Tudo. Reminiscent of this time, Spain’s Dogfight Wild Tournament is bringing back this spirit with bare knuckle No Rules fights. This match featured Sukhi Yamila Sánchez and Yess Castro in which nearly 300,000 viewers enjoyed live on YouTube.

Bare Knuckle No Rules Bout Sees Clean Action

Some bouts in Dogfight Wild Tournament feature minimal or no rules, allowing techniques like groin strikes and eye gouges, which are banned in regulated MMA promotions. The third installment of the Dogfight Wild Tournament, titled “Tertium Mortis,” went down on January 31, 2025, at the Olimpic Arena in Badalona, Spain.

The Dogfight Wild Tournament is a unique and unconventional MMA promotion created by Jordi Wild, a prominent Spanish-speaking podcaster. The promotion is known for its theatrical and extreme approach to combat sports.

Sukhi Yamila Sánchez Argentine-Spanish fighter with experience in both MMA and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Yess Castro has a background likely in karate given the way she fights. This bout had only one round that was 15 minutes in length.

After trading on the feet, Yess Castro was largely getting the better of the exchanges. Sánchez slapped on a guillotine attempt while clinching against the cage. Castro refused to tap and survived by punching the thigh of her opponent followed by a takedown which only made the choke tighter. Sukhi Sánchez refused to give up the choke while Castro refused to tap. after minutes of struggle, she advanced to side control and popped her head out escaping the choke.

From top position on the ground, Castro postured up and began landing brutal ground and pound. Even back in full guard, Castro continued attacking raining punches and elbows from top position. Pulling her opponent away from eh cage in this no rules bout, the bare knuckled Yess Castro continued to land strikes to her opponent’s head. Castro attempted to put her chin in her opponent’s eye but was punched off.

Despite the excitement, this no rules bout was actually very clean. Largely, it would have not broken any rules if it happened under unified MMA rules, aside from the chin to the eye moment. Overall, it was cleaner than most MMA fights. To no surprise, Yess Castro got her hand raised in the end.