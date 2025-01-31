MMA Fighter Secures Brutal Kneebar Submission Followed by a Riot Breaking Out

ByTimothy Wheaton
MMA Fighter Secured Brutal Kneebar Submission Followed by a Riot Breaking Out

Muhammadrizvon Kahorov was put into a tight kneebar submission by Brazil’s José Ferreira early in round 1 of their bout at Alash Pride 105. Kahorov held on as long as he could but was forced to tap out, this was then followed by quite a riot.

Kneebar Submission Followed by a Riot

Alash Pride 105, the latest event in the promotion’s series, took place on January 31, 2025, at the Taraz Arena in Taraz, Kazakhstan. This event featured several bouts, including a headline fight between Davlatbek Abdukaharov and Muhammadumar Abdurakhmonov.

Alash Pride is a MMA organization based in Kazakhstan that is regarded as one of the leading MMA promotions in the region. The organization has gained recognition for its role in developing MMA in Central Asia and providing a platform for fighters from Kazakhstan and neighboring countries to compete at a high level.

kneebar Submission

At their most recent event, Tajikistan’s Muhammadrizvon Kahorov faced José Ferreira. Within the first minute of the bout, Ferreira was working for a triangle choke and armbar, before transitioning to a kneebar submission. Abdurakhmonov held on for ten seconds before tapping out.

What followed afterward was pandemonium. Ferreira approached to shake hands with his opponent and then Abdurakhmonov struck him with a punch to the head. The referee then stepped in and Ferreira began to punch around the referee to land shots. The corners jumped the cage and got involved including a jumping kick landing against Abdurakhmonov.

