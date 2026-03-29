Why Valentina Shevchenko Fired Back at Khabib Nurmagomedov Over ‘Women Are Weak’ Remark

ByTimothy Wheaton
Why Valentina Shevchenko Fired Back at Khabib Nurmagomedov Over ‘Women Are Weak’ Remark

Valentina Shevchenko pushed back at Khabib Nurmagomedov because she saw his latest remarks about women in MMA as part of a pattern that reduces female fighters and women in general to stereotypes, and she wanted to counter that with real-world examples of women in high‑risk roles and in martial arts history.

What Khabib Nurmagomedov Said About Women in MMA

In a recent interview with Sun Hills Development, Khabib said he is “not in favor of women competing in MMA,” calling the sport “brutal for men” and saying that, for women, he “doesn’t even consider it.” He argued that the “most precious thing on our body is our face” and joked that women “have a mirror with them, they look 1000 times a day,” framing female fighters as people who should avoid damage rather than embrace combat sports. Khabib added that although some women choose MMA and that it is their decision, if he had a say, he “wouldn’t choose this sport for women” and finds it “wild when a woman gets hit in the face.”

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The History Behind Their Friction

This was not Khabib’s first controversial comment about women in the fight business. In 2021, at a press conference in Moscow, he called ring girls “the most useless people in martial arts” and questioned why they were needed when rounds can be shown on the screen. Valentina responded at the time by publicly siding with the ring girls at UFC 266, celebrating with them after her TKO win over Lauren Murphy and later saying “no one has the right” to call them useless, stressing that “beautiful women” are a normal part of combat sports promotion. She also labeled his stance “boring” and “so bad,” making clear she felt he was dismissing legitimate work done by women in the industry.

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Khabib Nurmagomedov
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 22: Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts after his teammate Islam Makhachev of Russia wins the UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 280 event at Etihad Arena on October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Why Valentina Shevchenko Fired Back This Time

Khabib’s new “women are weak” framing and suggestion that women should stay away from MMA triggered a sharper reaction from Shevchenko, who has spent her career proving the opposite at the elite level. As a long‑time UFC champion and one of the most decorated female fighters, she saw his comments as undermining the legitimacy and toughness of women who fight, train, coach, and work around the sport.

On X, Shevchenko answered the “women are weak” idea directly by pointing to her sister, an airline captain, as a living example of a woman trusted with responsibility, risk, and split‑second decisions. She then referenced the “Night Witches,” the Soviet 588th Night Bomber Aviation Regiment, an all‑female World War II unit that flew night bombing missions with engines cut, in near‑silent approaches, and often landed without lights. That regiment flew more than 23,000 sorties, dropped thousands of tons of bombs, and became one of the most decorated units in the Soviet Air Force, earning a fearsome reputation among German troops.

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Shevchenko’s post framed strength as a product of upbringing and training, not gender, arguing that a man can be raised “helpless” just as easily as a woman can be raised capable. She stressed that in martial arts there is “no distinction” between man and woman, only the craft itself, and that people train to become stronger, more skilful, and wise enough to avoid being hit, rather than to fit into a social stereotype.

Valentina Shevchenko Champion

In that light, Khabib’s public stance clashes directly with how Shevchenko sees both her career and the culture of combat sports, which is why she chose to respond in such pointed fashion.

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Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

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