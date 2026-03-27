Khabib Nurmagomedov Not a Fan of Girls Competing in MMA: “Women Have a Mirror With Them, They Look 1000 Times a Day”

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, who loves to keep it REAL, is not in favor of women competing in MMA. The Russian phenom says he does not enjoy watching female fighters piece up opponents’ faces in a fight or during training.

During a recent interview with Sun Hills Development, when a female reporter asked Nurmagomedov to give his two cents on the development of women in MMA, he quipped:

“How do you feel about getting hit in the face?”

The 37-year-old then added that he knows people will criticize him for his take on why women should not compete in MMA before adding:

“The most precious thing on our body is our face, right? Every day, we all look in the mirror and want to look good. Men may be once, but if women have a mirror with them, they look 1000 times a day.”

Khabib: "Büyük sorumluluklar üstlenen kadın sayısı çok az. Bu onlar için çok zor. Bunun bir sebebi var. Tanrı bunu böyle yarattı: Kadın daha zayıf, erkek daha güçlü."



pic.twitter.com/q0PG0Y6qfO — Kimura (@kimurasport) March 27, 2026

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s latest comments on why he is not in favour of women competing in MMA

During the same interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov weighed in on why he would not like to see women in the octagon. He added:

“There are women who chose this sport. It’s their choice. They chose it. If you ask me, I wouldn’t choose this sport for women. It’s brutal for men, first of all. For women, I don’t even consider it…. For me, it’s still something wild when a woman gets hit in the face.”

Lastly, Nurmagomedov added that he understands women should learn self-defense, but emphasized that traditional gender roles in society matter. “The Eagle” also asserted that God made women “weaker” and men “stronger,” and he personally likes it when “a man does men’s work, and a woman does women’s work.”

“Every person in life has a mission. For a man, it’s to raise children, take care of the family, and take care of loved ones. There are very few women who take on big responsibilities. It’s very hard for them. It’s not without reason. God created it this way: A woman is weaker, a man is stronger. People want to change and mix all of this. I don’t know how you feel about it, but I like when a man does men’s work, and a woman does women’s work.”

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov’s comments below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he's not a fan of women competing in MMA:



"Every person in life has a mission. For a man, it's to raise children, take care of the family, take care of loved ones.



There are very few women who take on big responsibilities. It's very hard for… pic.twitter.com/9r4uRw6dOr — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 26, 2026



Even in the past, Khabib Nurmagomedov had sparked controversy with his comments on why he believes the fight game is not meant for women. He had previously called the ring girls in MMA “most useless.”