Who is the UFC Foot Collector? Understanding Valter Walker’s Heel Hook Dominance

ByTimothy Wheaton
Valter Walker has earned an unconventional title within the heavyweight division. Fans and commentators alike have taken to calling him the “Foot Collector” following his historic run of consecutive heel hook submissions in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The Brazilian fighter, standing 6’6″ and training out of GOR MMA in Moscow, has managed something unprecedented at heavyweight in 2025: three straight first-round submission victories, all via the same finishing technique.

Walker’s submission record stands apart because heel hooks remain a rarity at heavyweight, where striking power and traditional wrestling have historically dominated the division. Prior to Walker’s emergence, the record for most heel hook finishes at heavyweight stood at two. Walker’s accomplishment now positions him just one heel hook away from matching Rousimar Palhares’ all-time UFC record of four heel hook submissions — a distinction Palhares holds across all weight classes.

What makes this even more remarkable is the compressed timeline in which Walker achieved these finishes, executing each submission within the opening round across UFC on ESPN 70, UFC Fight Night on ESPN 179, and UFC 305 respectively.

Valter Walker
PERTH, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 18: (R-L) Valter Walker of Brazil secures a submission against Junior Tafa of Australia in a heavyweight fight during the UFC 305 event at RAC Arena on August 18, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Before stepping into the cage, Walker examines his opponent’s physical profile with a specific criterion: flat-footedness. In interviews following his victories, Walker has explained that fighters with flat feet struggle to defend against heel hook attacks because the ankle positioning creates vulnerability that can be exploited through rotation and torque.

​Walker’s first consecutive heel hook finish came against Junior Tafa at UFC 305 on August 17, 2024, where he secured a verbal submission at 4:56 of the first round. The circumstances surrounding this victory generated some debate within the MMA community regarding whether Tafa had genuinely tapped or had simply declined to continue, but the victory nonetheless extended Walker’s undefeated UFC record to 9-0 at that point.

His second heel hook finish followed on February 15, 2025, against Don’Tale Mayes, a 14-6 fighter in MMA, when Walker forced a tap at just 1:17 into round one. The speed of this submission impressed observers familiar with leg lock defenses at the professional level.

​The third and potentially most significant heel hook came on July 12, 2025, when Walker faced Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC on ESPN 70 in Nashville. Nzechukwu brought legitimate credentials to the bout as a 14-6 fighter known for knockout ability and confidence since transitioning to heavyweight.

After a quick takedown and brief scramble, Walker inverted his body position, placing himself in what grapplers call the heel hook position. The inversion allowed Walker to control Nzechukwu’s heel while leveraging his own body weight against the ankle joint. Nzechukwu tapped in desperation after just 54 seconds. Commentary from analysis of the submission noted the textbook nature of Walker’s execution, with immediate inversions and a complete absence of defensive options for Nzechukwu.

​The heel hook submission targets the ankle joint through rotational pressure applied primarily to the heel, creating stress on both the ankle and knee complex. Unlike submissions that can be powered through with muscular strength, the heel hook’s effectiveness derives from leverage and anatomical constraint rather than raw force.

The technique proves particularly devastating because the defending fighter cannot generate sufficient counterforce to escape through strength alone once the positioning has been established. This biomechanical reality explains why Walker can finish significantly larger and more experienced strikers who might normally rely on physical advantages. Heel hooks entered UFC consciousness most prominently through the work of leg lock pioneers like Dean Lister and later through controversial figure Rousimar Palhares, but remained relatively uncommon at heavyweight until Walker’s recent emergence.

UFC 321

Louie Sutherland presents Walker’s next challenge at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi on October 25, 2025, scheduled for a heavyweight bout on the preliminary card of the Tom Aspinall versus Ciryl Gane heavyweight title fight. Sutherland, a Scottish fighter nicknamed “The Vanilla Gorilla,” brings a 10-3 professional record constructed almost entirely through striking finishes.

The 31-year-old from Scotland has competed across Bellator, the Professional Fighters League, and regional promotions, most recently winning four consecutive fights in Levels Fight League. His most recent victory came on June 15, 2025, when he knocked out Luke Newland in round one at 2:50. Throughout his career, Sutherland has maintained an 80 percent knockout rate, demonstrating the destructive striking power that characterizes his fighting identity.

Sutherland has never recorded a submission victory at any level of professional competition, suggesting a complete absence of grappling emphasis in his training camp or competitive philosophy. Meanwhile, Walker has demonstrated a 70 percent takedown accuracy rate with 4.95 average takedowns landed per 15 minutes in his UFC tenure.

Walker himself has expressed confidence entering UFC 321 after a disappointing cancellation of an originally scheduled bout against Mohamed Usman at UFC Rio. When that fight fell through at short notice, Walker took to social media to voice his frustration before UFC matchmakers secured the Sutherland replacement. This bout represents an opportunity for Walker to extend his submission streak to four consecutive victories while continuing his rapid rise through the heavyweight rankings.

