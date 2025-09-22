Valter Walker Likely to Win by Heel Hook Against Mohammed Usman According to Oddsmakers

The upcoming UFC heavyweight fight between Valter Walker and Mohammed Usman is scheduled for UFC Rio on October 11, 2025. This bout holds particular interest since both fighters come from families with notable MMA backgrounds and strong reputations in the sport.

Valter Walker vs. Mohammed Usman Odds

Right now, oddsmakers have Valter Walker set as the favorite to win over Mohammed Usman in their UFC Rio bout, with most betting sites listing Walker at around -160 to -180 and Usman coming back as a +130 to +150 underdog. This means Walker is expected to win almost two out of three times if the fight were held repeatedly. The odds opened with Walker as a moderate favorite, and the line has gradually moved even more in his direction as the fight approaches.

When it comes to the most likely method of victory, analysts and betting experts lean heavily toward a Walker win by submission, specifically via heel hook or another leg lock. That’s based on his track record – three straight UFC wins by first-round heel hook – and Usman’s pattern of losing to fighters with strong grappling.

Walker’s knockout potential is also noted, but a submission within the first two rounds is widely viewed as the most probable outcome. Usman’s clearest path to an upset, by contrast, would be to grind out a decision with wrestling and top control.

Walker is the house favorite and most see him either catching Usman in a submission early or possibly taking a decision if it goes the distance, while Usman is seen as the underdog with a wrestler’s grind or a Hail-Mary knockout as his best routes to a win.

Walker’s game is unpredictable with unique leg attacks, relying on agility and opportunistic submissions, while Usman’s style is centered on wrestling, brute force, and durability. Walker is the younger half-brother of Johnny Walker, a UFC light heavyweight contender, and currently riding a three-fight UFC winning streak, each victory coming by first-round heel hook.

At just 26 years old, Valter already holds titles in Titan FC and regional promotions in Brazil, and is currently ranked #14 in the UFC heavyweight division. He fights out of his birthplace, Rio de Janeiro, and is considered a rising talent with time and potential for even more growth in a division often filled with older fighters.

Mohammed Usman, on the other side, is known for winning Season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter. He is the brother of former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman

Both fighters have a lot to prove: Walker wants to continue his rapid rise up the rankings in front of his home crowd, while Usman seeks a breakthrough win to establish himself among the UFC’s best heavyweights. The winner will likely secure or improve a top-15 divisional ranking and move closer to contender status in an evolving and open heavyweight landscape.