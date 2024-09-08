Who is Sean O’Malley’s wife Danya Gonzalez?

Who is Sean O’Malley’s wife? UFC world champion Sean O’Malley has taken the MMA world by storm, but many fans have been wondering who he is married to and who Danya Gonzalez is.

Who is Sean O’Malley’s wife?

Sean O’Malley’s wife is Danya Gonzalez. She is a business owner and entrepreneur. Danya owns a hair salon in their home state of Arizona. She has a background in cosmetology, having completed her studies in 2011.

The two met approximately ten years ago training at a gym. Their relationship developed over time, and they married after several years of dating. The couple has one daughter, Elena, born in December 2020.

‘Sugar‘ and his wife have an open relationship agreement. In an interview, on Sean O’Malley’s wife and their open relationship, the UFC fighter explained:

“It’s like you get married, you f*** have a girlfriend and you live this one way. Any other way is not okay. It doesn’t work for everyone like that. I’m a king. I pay for everything. I treat Danny like a queen. If I get a little p**s on the side, what does that have to do with anything? “I have testosterone running through my veins – it’s that f*g simple. I wouldn’t say that if I was in the opposite position, if I wasn’t paying for everything, if I wasn’t successful. If I was an average Joe, it probably wouldn’t be fair. But I feel like I’m f*****g King Kong.”

Sean O’Malley captured the UFC bantamweight throne with an impressive knockout against then-champion Aljamain Sterling. ‘Sugar’ has since defended his crown once in a one-sided match against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. In his UFC career, he has impressed fans with her precise striking and knockout victories. O’Malley has a knockout win ratio of 66% and impressively holds the record for the highest significant strike differential in UFC Bantamweight division history.