Exclusive: UFC Veteran Says Merab Dvalishvili Swamps Sean O’Malley: “Merab will have O’Malley drowning and looking for a way out”

Speaking to UFC veteran Vince Morales, a training partner of Merab Dvalishvili, he explained that he will be too much for Sean O’Malley. At UFC 306, we are likely to see a new UFC world champion in the bantamweight division.

Merab Dvalishvili Drowns Sean O’Malley

Sean O’Malley is the current UFC bantamweight world champion. The US-born athlete captured the title with an impressive knockout against Aljamain Sterling and then defended this crown, avenging a prior loss, against Marlon ‘Chiro’ Vera. At UFC 306 on September 14, O’Malley looks to defend his UFC throne against the relentless Merab Dvalishvili.

The Machine’ Merab Dvalishvili truly lives up to his name as he constantly has non-stop pressure in the octagon. The Georgian athlete has a background in Sambo, Judo, and traditional wrestling. Thus far in his UFC career, he has had impressive wins over fighters such as Henry Cejudo, Petr Yan, and José Aldo, among many others. Among active UFC fighters, he holds the record for most takedowns landed throughout his career.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Vince Morales is an MMA veteran who has fought all across the globe including RIZIN, Bellator, Dana White’s Contender Series, XMMA, and the UFC. On August 30, he will fight for the UFL world title against Hunter Azure. Morales and Dvalishvili training with each other has been invaluable as they have title matches within just a few weeks.

In an exclusive conversation with LowKickMMA, Vince Morales offered a prediction for the UFC 306 title match between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley. He said:

“I think in the championship rounds, like the fourth round, Merab will have O’Malley drowning and looking for a way out. The first couple of rounds will be tense, but Merab will handle it. I picture O’Malley looking for a way out towards the end.”

At UFL 5, Vince Morales will seek the bantamweight title on August 30. While his training partner Merab Dvalishvili looks to take the UFC bantamweight championship against Sean O’Malley at UFC 306 on September 14.