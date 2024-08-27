Sean O'Malley wants Floyd Mayweather: 'I would love that ... put him out'

Ahead of his return to fighting next month in the main event of Noche UFC at the Las Vegas Sphere, undisputed bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley has once more staked his claim for a potential future boxing move — in the form of a lucrative pairing against former world champion veteran, Floyd Mayweather.

O’Malley, the current undisputed bantamweight champion, is slated to headline UFC 306 next month at a monumental event at the Las Vegas Sphere, taking on surging number one ranked challenger, Georgian grappling star, Merab Dvalishvili.

Most recently headlining UFC 299 back in March, Montana striker, O’Malley avenged his sole professional defeat in the form of a dominant unanimous decision win over two-time foe, Marlon Vera — landing a one-sided victory against the Ecuadorian challenger.

As for former multiple weight and time world boxing champion, Mayweather, the Michigan veteran featured in an exhibition rematch against New York puncher, John Gotti III in Mexico City — likely beating the latter over the course of eight rounds in a non-scored pairing.

Sean O’Malley eyes future Floyd Mayweather showdown

However, appearing to hopefully land himself in the squared circle in the near future, Sean O’Malley claims he would knock out Mayweather if they ever laced up the gloves against each other.

“”The first couple of highlights I watched from like round one and three, Floyd (Mayweather) was piecing him (John Gotti III) up, looking good as f*ck,” Sean O’Malley said on his podcast. “Like pull two’s… It was pretty f*cking sick… Me vs Floyd? I would love that, that would be crazy. Just get him right at the end, put him out, and put him in.”

Minting himself as the undisputed bantamweight champion back in August of last year, Contender Series product, O’Malley turned in an impressive second round win over former champion, Aljamain Sterling — stopping the Uniondale native with a stunning knockout win in Boston, Massachusetts.