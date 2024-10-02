Who is Kayla Harrison? UFC Star, Olympic Trailblazer, and MMA Champion

Who is Kayla Harrison? Olympic medalist, MMA world champion, and a star in the UFC. She made history by capturing two gold medals in the Olympics representing the USA and then switched to MMA and picked up two titles in the PFL. She now competes in the UFC’s bantamweight division.

Who is Kayla Harrison?

Who is Kayla Harrison? Harrison began practicing judo at the age of six, influenced by her mother, who was a black belt. By 15, she had already won two national championships. However, her early career was marred by trauma; she disclosed that she had been sexually abused by her coach during her teenage years. This led to legal action against the coach and significantly impacted her life and career trajectory.

In an interview, she explained how she now has a foundation that is trying to prevent the same thing from happening to others. In a conversation, she said:

“The Fearless Foundation is for survivors of sexual abuse. I’m a survivor of child sexual abuse myself, and the foundation focuses on two things. First, it’s about mastery—finding something kids can immerse themselves in, like judo, painting, archery, or anything that allows them to feel like kids again. Second, it’s about education. We talk about safe sex and stranger danger, but we don’t talk about what to do if someone close to you tries to take advantage of you. “Over 75 percent of cases involve someone the child knows—family friends, coaches, neighbors. It’s tough, but we have to be careful and aware.”

Who is Kayla Harrison – Olympian

The trailblazer Kayla Harrison made history in her Olympic run by becoming the first American to win an Olympic gold medal in judo, an incredible feat. She achieved this remarkable feat at the 2012 London Olympics, where she won gold in the -78 kg weight category. Harrison successfully defended her title at the 2016 Rio Olympics, securing her second gold medal in the same weight class.

PFL

Who is Kayla Harrison, the MMA champion? After her impressive Olympic run, Harrison quickly made a name for herself in the Professional Fighters League, where she became a two-time PFL Women’s Lightweight Champion. She holds an impressive MMA record of 17 wins and 1 loss as of October 2024.

Who did Kayla Harrison lose to? Her singular MMA loss is to the Brazilian powerhouse Larissa Pacheco in the PFL.

Kayla Harrison UFC

Harrison signed with the UFC and made her debut against former champion Holly Holm at UFC 300, winning by submission in the second round. As of now, she is ranked #3 in the UFC women’s bantamweight division and #11 in the pound-for-pound rankings.

Harrison is scheduled to fight Ketlen Vieira on October 5, 2024, at UFC 307 in a title eliminator. Brazil’s Viera has a black belt in Judo and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and is expected to be a major test for Harrison.

Why did Kayla Harrison adopt?

In November 2019, Harrison’s mother suffered a stroke. At the time, her mother had custody of Harrison’s niece and nephew. In May 2020, Harrison’s stepfather Bob, who was described as “the rock of the family,” suddenly passed away. He had been taking care of Harrison’s mother and the children. With her mother recovering from a major brain trauma and unable to care for the children, Harrison stepped up. Who is Kayla Harrison? A mother.

Speaking to me, she explained:

“It’s made me a better person, a better fighter, and more complete. Before, my life was very self-absorbed—train, eat, sleep, repeat. Now, my life is full of happiness, even with the stress. It’s the biggest responsibility I’ve ever had, but it’s also the most rewarding. “There’s no such thing as too much love. My kids—who are my niece and nephew, but I’m adopting them—came from trauma, and I’ve seen firsthand how love and a safe, nurturing environment can transform them.”

Where is Kayla Harrison from?

Who is Kayla Harrison and where is she from? Kayla Harrison is from Middletown, Ohio. She was born there on July 2, 1990, and began her judo training at the age of six, inspired by her mother, who was a black belt in the sport. Although she currently resides in Florida, she proudly represents her Midwestern roots.