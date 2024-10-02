UFC Veteran Warns UFC Bantamweights About Kayla Harrison: ‘Nobody Has a Chance Against Her’

MMA champion and Olympic medalist Kayla Harrison is likely to run through the competition in the UFC says the MMA veteran Matt Brown, ahead of her title eliminator at UFC 307.

Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison made history with her Olympic run being one of the first Americans to medal in Judo, in which she successfully captured two gold medals throughout her run. She would later switch to MMA and went on an unbeaten streak in the PFL picking up two world titles in that time. Eventually, she would lose to Brazil’s Larissa Pacheco and then sign with the UFC.

UFC

In her organizational debut, she submitted former UFC champion Holly Holm. Kayla Harrison’s next match is booked for October 5 at UFC 307 against the Brazilian Ketlen Vieira, who will be a stiff test as he has a black belt in Judo and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Matt Brown on Kayla Harrison

The Immortal’ Matt Brown competed in the UFC from 2008 until his retirement in 2024. He quickly made a name for himself with an aggressive fighting style characterized by powerful striking and resilience. A former drug addict who found recovery in martial arts.

Speaking on Kayla Harrison, Brown said that it’s just a matter of time until she captures UFC gold. In an interview with MMAFighting, he explained: