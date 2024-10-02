UFC Veteran Warns UFC Bantamweights About Kayla Harrison: ‘Nobody Has a Chance Against Her’
MMA champion and Olympic medalist Kayla Harrison is likely to run through the competition in the UFC says the MMA veteran Matt Brown, ahead of her title eliminator at UFC 307.
Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison made history with her Olympic run being one of the first Americans to medal in Judo, in which she successfully captured two gold medals throughout her run. She would later switch to MMA and went on an unbeaten streak in the PFL picking up two world titles in that time. Eventually, she would lose to Brazil’s Larissa Pacheco and then sign with the UFC.
UFC
In her organizational debut, she submitted former UFC champion Holly Holm. Kayla Harrison’s next match is booked for October 5 at UFC 307 against the Brazilian Ketlen Vieira, who will be a stiff test as he has a black belt in Judo and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.
Matt Brown on Kayla Harrison
The Immortal’ Matt Brown competed in the UFC from 2008 until his retirement in 2024. He quickly made a name for himself with an aggressive fighting style characterized by powerful striking and resilience. A former drug addict who found recovery in martial arts.
Speaking on Kayla Harrison, Brown said that it’s just a matter of time until she captures UFC gold. In an interview with MMAFighting, he explained:
“I feel bad for the girls in that division. If I’m the champion, I’m retiring. If I’m Raquel Pennington or I’m Julianna Pena and I win the fight, I’m out. I’m pulling an Eddie Bravo here. Win the big one and I’m done.
“I wasn’t quite as big of a believer until the way I watched her beat Holly Holm. Because I just didn’t know about the weight cut, and how she was going to perform [after] the weight cut, and sometimes people change when they come to the UFC. They’re just not what we thought they were when they were in a different organization.
“I think she answered every question very clearly. She’s going to come in, and I don’t think anybody has a chance against her.
“The only question from here on out is how long can she keep doing that weight cut?”