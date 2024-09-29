Kayla Harrison Expects to Be Backup For Bantamweight Title Fight at UFC 307: ‘On 30 Seconds Notice, I Will Step In’

Kayla Harrison is more than ready to step in if the UFC needs a short-notice replacement in Salt Lake City.

On Saturday, October 5, the promotion will head back to The Crossroads of the West with a couple of world title fights in tow. In the UFC 307 main event, Alex Pereira will defend his light heavyweight title for the third time in 2024 when he meets heavy-hitting standout Khalil Rountree.

In the co-main event, bantamweight women’s champion Raquel Pennington will put her gold on the line against ex-titleholder Julianna Pena in a bout that will likely see the winner tasked with taking out Kayla Harrison next.

Kayla Harrison will ‘1000% Percent’ accept backup role

Harrison will also be featured on the card as she’s scheduled to face Ketlen Vieira in what will likely be a title eliminator — at least on Harrison’s side of things. However, if either Pennington or Pena are unable to make the walk come fight night, the two-time Olympic gold medalist will gladly step in and take her title shot earlier than expected.

“That’s what I heard,” Harrison told MMA Fighting about serving as backup for the co-main event. “I mean that’s what I’m planning. My mindset is Ketlen Vieira, whoop her ass and be prepared for the unknown. If I have to step in on short notice and fight, I will, absolutely. One thousand percent. On 30 seconds’ notice I will step [in]. Even after I fight Ketlen, if someone gets hurt in the back, I will still fight that fight.”

Harrison made her promotion debut in April, scoring a dominant first-round submission victory via rear-naked choke at UFC 300 in Las Vegas.

That immediately moved Harrison to No. 3 in the bantamweight rankings. If she comes out on top against Vieira this weekend, she’ll move up one spot, settling in right behind ‘The Venezuelan Vixen.’