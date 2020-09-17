UFC president, Dana White has revealed he is confident of an early 2021 return for the promotion’s former lightweight and featherweight titleholder, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor – detailing how he’s working on some “fun stuff” for the Dubliner.

McGregor is currently on the French island of Corsica where he was recently arrested in relation to an alleged attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition against a young married woman in the port town of Calvi. The Crumlin native was released from custody last Saturday following the alledged September 6 incident, as prosecuting officers await the results of “key physical tests” common in these sort of incidents.

Speaking with Sportscenter this afternoon where he announced the promotion had signed former three-time Bellator lightweight best, Michael Chandler – UFC leader, White explained how the organization are working on some “fun stuff” for McGregor, and how he’s confident the Straight Blast Gym mainstay will return to the Octagon in the early months of next year.

“White also said they are working on some “fun stuff” for Conor McGregor and he is hopeful he’ll return in early 2021.” ESPN MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani tweeted.

Helwani went on to explain how he had spoken with McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar who leads Paradigm Sport Management – who confirmed the talks between the parties.

“Spoke to Conor McGregor’s mgr (manager) Audie Attar today re: McGregor’s future following (Dana) White’s comments today. Attar: We had some very interesting talks with the UFC recently. We are excited about the future and working on some fun things. Exciting things to come in the near future.“

The former two-weight world champion has yet to feature in the Octagon since the snapping of a hiatus dating back to October of 2018 in January, with a forty-second knockout win over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. Headlining the UFC 246 pay-per-view, McGregor, competing at welterweight for the third time in his Octagon stint, parried a head kick from Cerrone early, before firing back with his own, following up with ground-and-pound resulting in a stoppage win.

McGregor earmarked a three-fight schedule for this year, which was ultimately disrupted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with the UFC limited to hosting events to a closed gate.

Announcing his fourth retirement from mixed martial arts following the main event of UFC 250 on June, from his official Twitter – McGregor remains in the USADA testing pool, with representatives from the anti-doping agency making their way to his yacht in Corsica, to administer tests recently.