It seems the UFC may be making somewhat of a change of original plans. Reports began to circulate recently, that the promotion was targeting a symbolic BMF championship rematch between incumbent titleholder, Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal and Nate Diaz for UFC 247 in January. Now it seems that scenario isn’t as likely as first thought.

The promotion was reportedly working on a re-run between the Floridian and Californian for a pay-per-view event next year, following Masvidal’s controversial doctor’s stoppage win over Diaz at UFC 244 in November of last year at Madison Square Garden.

With former interim welterweight titleholder, Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington recently returning to winning ways at UFC Fight Night Vegas 11 with a dominant fifth-round stoppage of Tyron Woodley – the former American Top Team stablemate of Masvidal called for a grudge match with the veteran.

Speaking with The Mac Life reporter, Oscar Willis following UFC 253 on ‘Fight Island’ tonight – promotional leader, Dana White explained how it’s now “very possible” the promotion push forward with plans for Covington vs. Masvidal, rather than a BMF title sequel.

“Yeah, it’s very possible,” White replied when asked if the promotion were targeting Covington opposite Masvidal next. “I don’t even know if we talked to Nate (Diaz) yet, but yeah, after the Colby (Covington) fight how do you not make that fight. That’s a fight that makes sense. The Nate Diaz rematch is gonna be there no matter what happens“

Whilst Covington called his shot for a title rematch opposite current kingpin, Kamaru ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Usman following his fifth-round knockout loss at UFC 245 in December of last year – the Colvis native voiced his willingness to match with Masvidal at the very least.

A high-stakes, bad-blooded clash with Covington would mark Masvidal’s first Octagon appearance since UFC 251 in July – where he played short-notice replacement opposite the above mentioned, Usman, dropping his first promotional title challenge in a one-sided unanimous decision loss. The five-round judging defeat marked Masvidal’s first blemish after a scintillating three-fight streak.