The ever-polarizing, Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington is back in the winner’s enclosure. Dominant from start to our sudden finish, Covington outscored arch-rival and former welterweight titleholder, Tyron ‘The Chosen One’ Woodley with relentless pressure and clinch work – before the latter suffered a rib injury in the fifth and final round.

Featuring for the first time since his UFC 245 knockout loss to Kamaru Usman – Covington kept up a relentless pace over each and every frame, against a once-more gunshy Woodley, who failed to let his hands go from the fence for the third consecutive outing. Slicing Woodley with a nasty elbow in the fourth round – Covington sealed the deal in the final frame.

Attempting a guillotine from full guard, Woodley called for referee Dan Miragliotta, suffering an apparent rib injury with just over a minute elapsed in the last round.

Afterward, #2 ranked contender, Covington called for a championship rematch with the above mentioned, Usman – as well as a matchup with former American Top Team teammate, and current BMF championship holder, Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal.

Below, check out the highlights of Covington’s victory over fellow former champion, Woodley.

"This is it!"



🎥 We go into the Woodley corner between rounds. #UFCVegas11 pic.twitter.com/H8jNWajtLB — UFC (@ufc) September 20, 2020

"I WANT MY BELT BACK!" 🏆@ColbyCovMMA is on the hunt for gold.



[ *NSFW* ] pic.twitter.com/Zbsy4PHSnN — UFC (@ufc) September 20, 2020