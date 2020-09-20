The ever-polarizing, Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington is back in the winner’s enclosure. Dominant from start to our sudden finish, Covington outscored arch-rival and former welterweight titleholder, Tyron ‘The Chosen One’ Woodley with relentless pressure and clinch work – before the latter suffered a rib injury in the fifth and final round.
Featuring for the first time since his UFC 245 knockout loss to Kamaru Usman – Covington kept up a relentless pace over each and every frame, against a once-more gunshy Woodley, who failed to let his hands go from the fence for the third consecutive outing. Slicing Woodley with a nasty elbow in the fourth round – Covington sealed the deal in the final frame.
Attempting a guillotine from full guard, Woodley called for referee Dan Miragliotta, suffering an apparent rib injury with just over a minute elapsed in the last round.
Afterward, #2 ranked contender, Covington called for a championship rematch with the above mentioned, Usman – as well as a matchup with former American Top Team teammate, and current BMF championship holder, Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal.
Below, check out the highlights of Covington’s victory over fellow former champion, Woodley.