It was uneventful, but Kamaru Usman defended his welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal.

The two heated rivals met in the UFC 251 headliner on Saturday night with Masvidal having a very promising first round.

However, Usman would impose his will on “Gamebred” for the remaining four rounds through his wrestling and clinch work to eventually grind out the unanimous decision verdict.

You can watch the highlights below:

The first round ends with @GamebredFighter firing off the cage and @USMAN84kg on the hunt 😬 #UFC251 pic.twitter.com/jF4xbACSMA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 12, 2020

The intensity is still there heading into the fifth and final round 👀 #UFC251 pic.twitter.com/a6vEwETTlY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 12, 2020

What did you think of the fight?