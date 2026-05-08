Dana White Announces Zuffa Boxing to Promote Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

UFC President Dana White dropped a boxing bombshell during a recent interview with content creator Nina Drama. He stated Zuffa Boxing, his new promotion, will handle the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua matchup set for later this year. The talk came ahead of UFC 328, tomorrow’s event at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, headlined by Khamzat Chimaev against Sean Strickland.

Dana White: Zuffa Boxing to Promote Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

White’s push into boxing ramps up with Zuffa. Reports from February tied the promotion to Fury’s April 11 comeback against Arslanbek Makhmudov on Netflix. That fight served as a warmup, with sources pointing to Fury-Joshua as the main target. White teased big moves post-Zuffa Boxing 2, and now this claim via Drama’s stream confirms his role.

🚨 Dana White announced he will be the promoter for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua later this year 👀



(via @Ninadrama) pic.twitter.com/t8QaGOQdar — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 8, 2026

The Fury-Joshua saga dates back years, filled with failed talks and side quests. Fury holds wins over Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora; Joshua beat Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou before setbacks against Oleksandr Usyk. Recent reports say both signed for Q4 2026, likely November, with Netflix broadcasting. Eddie Hearn, Joshua‘s long-time promoter, confirmed the timeline after Joshua’s planned July return bout.

Tyson Fury, of England, hits Deontay Wilder in a heavyweight championship boxing match Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

Wembley Stadium leads venue chatter, though nothing’s locked. Hearn’s Matchroom and Fury’s camp have steered past efforts, but White’s entry via Zuffa shakes things up. Joshua once turned down White’s signing pitch, staying loyal to Hearn. Zuffa already grabbed Conor Benn from Hearn for one fight.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 19: (R-L) Anthony Joshua punches Jake Paul during the heavyweight bout during Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Netflix)

Fans lit up social media after Drama’s clip spread. The post from ChampRDS on X racked up views, with replies mixing hype and doubt. White’s history in boxing bids, like a $500 million Joshua offer years back, adds weight. No official date or full contracts surfaced yet, but Q4 aligns with past leaks.

Boxing circles watch close. Fury eyes legacy after Usyk losses; Joshua rebuilds post-road accident recovery. White’s involvement could mean UFC-style production and purses. If it lands, expect stadium sellouts and streaming records.