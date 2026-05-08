“I Am Terrorist for Him” Khamzat Chimaev Fires Back at Sean Strickland Ahead of UFC 328

Tension runs high ahead of UFC 328’s middleweight title fight between champion Khamzat Chimaev and challenger Sean Strickland. The two traded sharp words at Thursday’s press conference in Newark, New Jersey, drawing heavy security. Their exchange centered on Strickland’s accusation and Chimaev’s comeback.

Khamzat Chimaev Responds to Sean Strickland’s “Terrorist” Comment Ahead of UFC 328

Strickland labeled Chimaev a terrorist, tying it to his Chechen roots and what he sees as aggressive behavior. He said, “Listen, I didn’t bring religion in this. He’s the one that brought this into us. Let me tell you something. If this is how you act, your religion acts, all you out of this country. You are a dog. I didn’t bring religion. He did.”

Chimaev fired back right away: “I am terrorist for him. I am going to take off his head. I am going to kill him. Allahu Akbar!” The back-and-forth escalated quickly, with both men standing up and needing separation from officials.

This clash caps a feud that started in 2022 at Xtreme Couture gym in Las Vegas. Chimaev, then a welterweight, trained there and sparred with Strickland. Strickland accused him of bullying newer fighters. A group chat incident added fuel when Strickland joked about a sparring partner’s wrestling in a Chechen style, prompting Chimaev to threaten him privately. Strickland challenged him to meet outside, but Chimaev called it a misunderstanding. Chimaev later posted a 2022 warm-up video clip captioned “I am bullying weak people,” which Strickland dismissed as filmed without consent.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – MAY 07: Khamzat Chimaev of Russia is seen on stage during the UFC 328 press conference at Prudential Center on May 07, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Security measures ramped up for fight week at the Prudential Center. Camps stay in separate hotels, and police shield them during media. UFC CEO Dana White called it one of the top-three hostile buildups ever. Chimaev waits in hotel lobbies, shrugging off threats, while Strickland blames extra guards on Chimaev’s team.

Chimaev at 15-0, entering his first title defense after dominating Dricus du Plessis over five rounds last August at UFC 319. He holds pound-for-pound rank with wrestling and pressure from Chechnya and Sweden, now based in Dubai. Strickland sits at 30-7, a former champ who lost to du Plessis but recently TKO’d Anthony Hernandez in February. Betting odds favor Chimaev 6-to-1.

Fans pack the arena Saturday expecting fireworks. The personal edge skips typical hype, rooted in real dislike. Security stays ready through weigh-ins tomorrow.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – MAY 07: (L-R) Opponents Khamzat Chimaev of Russia and Sean Strickland face off during the UFC 328 press conference at Prudential Center on May 07, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)