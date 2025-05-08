UFC Athlete Sam Alvey Calls Out Eddie Hall and Is Looking to Make Him Cry in Karate

Smilin’ Sam Alvey thinks he can make Eddie Hall cry.

Following a shocking first-round knockout of Tyrone Spong to retain the Karate Combat heavyweight title, the former UFC fighter decided to shoot his shot, calling for a clash with the former World’s Strongest Man.

SAM JUST DID… WHAT?! 😱🔥



He KO'ed Tyrone Spong aka "King of The Ring" in the 2nd round of their KC Heavyweight Title fight. 😤#KC54 powered by @hedera pic.twitter.com/OaLD0v09mq — $KARATE COMBAT (ALT/SZN) (@KarateCombat) May 2, 2025

“I am going to kick your ass, respectfully,” Alvey said, referring to Hall during his post-fight interview. “You’re incredible. I’ve seen what you’re doing. I want a piece.”

Since then, Alvey has doubled and tripled down on his comments while making the rounds on The Ariel Helwani Show and the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping. While appearing on the latter, Alvey threatened to bring Hall to tears, should the big man choose to step up and sign the contract.

“I saw him cry when a little kid leg kicked him one time,” Alvey said. “I would make him cry in front of the world.”

Eddie Hall impresses in his MMA debut while Sam Alvey’s career resurgence continues

After failing to muster a single win in his last nine fights under the UFC banner, Alvey has seen something of a career resurgence, winning five straight, including back-to-back defenses of his Karate Combat crown. Still, Alvey might be biting off a bit more than he can chew by calling out ‘The Beast.’

Eddie Hall made waves in his mixed martial arts debut last month, needing only 30 seconds to finish Mariusz Pudzianowski via TKO in Gliwice, Poland.

With Hall only interested in “freak fights” against the likes of Alvey and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, it sounds like Hall’s Karate Combat debut is not a matter of if, but when.