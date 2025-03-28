Eddie Hall is a name that is likely familiar to most people online. He is a famous social media personality and a very successful strength athlete, winning the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2017 before he got as big as he is now. But who exactly is the British strongman? Let’s take a deep dive into his past as a combat athlete.

Eddie Hall’s boxing rivalry with Hafthor Björnsson

Hall’s first official attempt at combat sports was against fellow strongman and fierce rival Icelandic strongman Hafthor Björnsson. In 2022, the two would have a very hyped-up freakshow boxing match, with even the weight class having an epic name: Titan Weight. The two strongmen showed actual boxing ability in this match, with Björnsson winning the day as he outboxed the British strongman. Hall was the heel in this match-up, as he hammed up the trash talk to his Nordic rival.

Embarking on a martial arts journey

Eddie Hall, after his match with Björnsson, would embark on a profound martial arts journey in an attempt to improve his ability as a fighter, crossing over with the likes of UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and Glory Kickboxing Heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven. Not just training with them but also testing his mettle against MMA athletes in grueling training sessions where Hall has taken a bit of a beating but continues with his training nonetheless. He shows his strong mind to continue training hard against younger and more naturally gifted martial artists than he is.

First MMA fight was of course, a freak show event

In Eddie Hall’s first-ever proper MMA fight, of course, given his showmanship, nature was a freakshow fight against two much smaller opponents who were TikTok influencers known for their dancing abilities. Although entertaining and ending with two thunderous knockouts that Eddie Hall scored over the influencers, the British strongman turned fighter is now jumping up to his hardest test yet.

A giant challenge against the best strongman to ever fight, Mariusz Pudzianowski.

Eddie is slated to face one of the most accomplished strongmen to ever fight in mixed martial arts, Mariusz Pudzianowski at KSW 105. A fighter who has faced a slew of good competition and refined his style and ability over his decade-long career in Polish MMA promotions KSW. Eddie Hall is showing his bravery in taking a difficult journey to become a better martial artist and prove himself against the most dangerous opponent he has ever faced in the Polish powerhouse.