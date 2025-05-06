Strongman Eddie Hall Only Interested in Fighting More Giants: “I Belong in the Freak Fights”

Eddie Hall knows his role in the fight game.

The former World’s Strongest Man made waves in his mixed martial arts debut last month, scoring a 30-second knockout against Mariusz Pudzianowski at KSW 105 in Poland.

Since then, Hall’s name has been all over headlines, many of them linking him to a potential clash with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Initially, Hall dismissed the idea of fighting Ngannou, but he’s since come around, suggesting that for the right price and enough prep time, he’d sign on the dotted line.

But when it comes to his MMA career, Hall is keeping his expectations in check. He doesn’t aspire to work his way up the rankings. He just wants to cash checks and entertain crowds with whatever freakshow fight the people want to see next.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve got aspirations to be a ranked fighter,” Hall said on the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping. “I think where I belong is the freak fights, you know? Me versus Mariusz Pudzianowski worked because it was World’s Strongest Man versus World’s Strongest Man… I think I belong in sort of the freak fight scenario.”

Former UFC fighter sam alvey calls out eddie hall

Of course, Ngannou isn’t the only fight out there for Hall.

Following his shocking knockout of Tyrone Spong at Karate Combat 54, former UFC fighter Sam Alvey called out the former strongman for a potential scrap inside The Pit.

SAM JUST DID… WHAT?! 😱🔥



He KO'ed Tyrone Spong aka "King of The Ring" in the 2nd round of their KC Heavyweight Title fight. 😤#KC54 powered by @hedera pic.twitter.com/OaLD0v09mq — $KARATE COMBAT (ALT/SZN) (@KarateCombat) May 2, 2025

Alvey doubled down during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.