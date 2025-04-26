Mariusz Pudzianowski Knocked Out by Eddie Hall in 30 Seconds – Watch KSW 105 Highlights

It only took 30 seconds between Mariusz Pudzianowski and Eddie Hall! KSW delivered a highly anticipated super heavyweight main event as strongman legends Mariusz Pudzianowski and Eddie Hall faced off in Gliwice, Poland. The bout marked a rare meeting between two former World’s Strongest Man champions, both bringing massive followings and unique backgrounds to the cage.

Watch Mariusz Pudzianowski vs. Eddie Hall

Mariusz Pudzianowski, a five-time World’s Strongest Man and one of Poland’s most recognizable athletes, entered the fight with over a decade of MMA experience. Since his transition from strongman to mixed martial arts in 2009, Pudzianowski has become a staple of the KSW roster. Eddie Hall, the 2017 World’s Strongest Man and the first man to deadlift 500 kg, made his official MMA debut after a brief stint in boxing and a viral two-on-one MMA exhibition. Hall weighing in at 334 lbs for the contest.

CO TU SIĘ WYDARZYŁO!?!?



Eddie Hall 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (1-0) w pół minuty pierwszej rundy pokonuje Mariusza Pudzianowskiego 🇵🇱 (17-10) przez TKO (ciosy w parterze) w 1 rundzie na gali #KSW105 pic.twitter.com/rKei3d2x0r — Świat MMA (@swiat_mma) April 26, 2025

KSW 105 Highlights

Eddie Halld rushed forward early in round 1 and landed right hands over the top of the jab of Mariusz Pudzianowski. This sent the Polish strongman backwards, stumbling. He then went low for a clinch. Hammer fists from Hall sent Pudzianowski to the mat, despite getting back to his feet, Hall tossed him back down and then finished the fight with ground and pound.

EDDIE HALL ABSOLUTELY DESTROYS PUDZ IN 30 SECONDS WTFFFFFF pic.twitter.com/PgDHJURPm8 — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) April 26, 2025

This matchup was billed as a clash of titans, pitting experience against raw strength. For Pudzianowski, the fight represented a chance to defend his legacy as the most successful strongman-turned-fighter in MMA history. For Hall, it was an opportunity to prove himself beyond the strongman arena and make an impact in a new sport.

KSW’s gamble on this super-heavyweight spectacle paid off, drawing attention from both MMA and strength sports fans worldwide. The event showcased the enduring appeal of crossover matchups and the unique entertainment value they bring to the sport.