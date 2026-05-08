Sean Strickland Furious After “Coward” Khamzat Chimaev Kicks Him During Chaotic UFC 328 Faceoff

The hostility was impossible to hide when Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland finally came face-to-face ahead of their clash.

What started as simple trash talk has turned into a deeply personal feud between Strickland and Chimaev, with both men relentlessly firing shots at each other across interviews and social media.

This Saturday, the bitter rivals will finally get the chance to settle their feud inside the Octagon when “Borz” defends his middleweight title against Strickland in the main event of UFC 328 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The buildup to the fight has been filled with relentless trash talk, personal insults, and escalating threats from both camps throughout UFC 328 fight week. With tensions running dangerously high and concerns over a possible altercation, the UFC significantly tightened security and largely kept Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev separated behind the scenes.

But the moment the two rivals finally came face-to-face on Thursday, chaos instantly erupted.

Image: @ufc/Instagram

Sean Strickland Reacts To Khamzat Chimaev Kicking Him During Tense UFC 328 Staredown

Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev finally shared the same stage during Thursday’s UFC 328 pre-fight press conference, and the hostility was immediate. Before either fighter could even settle into their seat, both men were already exchanging heated words as security quickly stepped in to keep them apart.

The tension only intensified throughout the presser, with both middleweights repeatedly hurling personal and profanity-laced insults at one another. But things truly boiled over during the post-event faceoff when Chimaev suddenly kicked Strickland, prompting security guards and police officers to immediately swarm the stage and separate the two before the situation spiraled into further chaos.

Shortly after the chaotic altercation, Strickland took to social media, claiming he had seen the incident coming all along while blasting the undefeated Chechen as a coward.

“Exactly what I expected a coward to do,” Strickland wrote on X.

Exactly what I expected a coward to do. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) May 7, 2026

While it initially appeared that Chimaev had kicked Strickland in the knee, UFC CEO Dana White later offered a different version of events during an appearance on Nina Marie Daniele’s KICK stream, suggesting the outspoken American was actually struck in the groin.