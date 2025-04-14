You Won’t Believe Eddie Hall’s Incredible Tank Collection Ahead of MMA Showdown with Mariusz Pudzianowski

The 2017 World’s Strongest Man winner and MMA debutant Eddie Hall has turned heads ahead of his highly anticipated clash with Mariusz Pudzianowski at KSW 105 by showcasing his impressive tank collection.

Eddie Hall Prepares for KSW 105 With Tanks

Known for his larger-than-life persona both inside and outside the arena, Eddie Hall’s collection of military-grade vehicles has added an extra layer of interest to his personality ahead of the “Strongman Showdown.” Eddie Hall owns a British CVR(T) Sabre light tank. This tank was originally built in the 1960s for reconnaissance duties by the British Army. The Sabre is equipped with a 30mm L21 RARDEN autocannon and a 7.62mm machine gun in its military configuration, although Hall’s civilian model has had its armaments removed and replaced with dummy weapons for legal road use.

In addition to the British CVR(T) Sabre light tank, he has a Spartan FV103 armored personnel carrier. The Spartan is part of the Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance series.

The British strongman shared glimpses of his collection on social media, featuring multiple tanks vehicles that reflect his passion for power and machinery. The visual spectacle has amplified excitement for his MMA debut, scheduled for April 26, 2025, at the PreZero Arena in Gliwice, Poland.

Hall’s opponent, Mariusz Pudzianowski, is a five-time World’s Strongest Man champion and seasoned MMA fighter with a record of 17 wins. The fight is set to be a co-main event at KSW 105, with both men competing in the super heavyweight division.

Hall’s transition from strongman competitions to MMA has been closely watched, especially after his viral victory in a 2-on-1 fight against social media personalities last year and a boxing match. Despite Hall’s lack of MMA experience, he remains confident in his ability to deliver a memorable performance. “I’ve always admired Mariusz,” Hall said recently. “He’s one of the reasons I got into strongman competitions. Facing him in the cage is an honor but also a massive challenge.”

Eddie Hall has admitted to feeling nervous about his debut, particularly given Pudzianowski’s extensive MMA experience spanning over 16 years. The fight will feature two four-minute rounds, a compromise between the fighters due to Hall’s concerns about cardio endurance.