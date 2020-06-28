PHOTO | Dana White Gives Fans First Look At ‘Fight Island’

UFC president Dana White has got fans excited by posting a picture of Yas Island AKA ‘Fight Island’ which will host a series of events in July. The photo posted to Whites Instagram shows an octagon being constructed on a beach. Check it out below…
Unfortunately, this will only act as a training facility for the athletes competing on the ‘Fight Island’ cards. The actual fights will take place in a purpose-built arena for the UFC events on the island. The promotion are also in the process of building a base for its athletes where they will be able to sleep, train and eat. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 the UFC have cordoned off a 10 square mile section of Yas Island which will only be accessible to fighters, staff and essential personnel. UFC 251 will be the first ‘Fight Island’ event on July 11. It will be followed by three cards on July 15, 18, and 25.
UFC 251 – JULY 11
Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns –
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway
Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo
Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant
Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov
Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry
Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov
Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov
Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo
Martin Day vs. Davey Grant
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige – JULY 15
Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige
Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munoz
Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez
Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira
Molly McCann vs. Talia Santos
Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy
John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic
Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit
Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua
UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez II – JULY 18
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez
Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum
Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev
Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov
Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov
Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani
Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez
Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson
Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk
Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan
Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till – JULY 25
Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till
Mauricio Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta
Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson
Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby
Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier
Justin Tafa vs. Raphael Pessoa
Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy
Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad
Nathaniel Wood vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Ramazan Emeev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
