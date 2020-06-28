PHOTO | Dana White Gives Fans First Look At ‘Fight Island’

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White has got fans excited by posting a picture of Yas Island AKA ‘Fight Island’ which will host a series of events in July. The photo posted to Whites Instagram shows an octagon being constructed on a beach. Check it out below…

Unfortunately, this will only act as a training facility for the athletes competing on the ‘Fight Island’ cards. The actual fights will take place in a purpose-built arena for the UFC events on the island. The promotion are also in the process of building a base for its athletes where they will be able to sleep, train and eat. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 the UFC have cordoned off a 10 square mile section of Yas Island which will only be accessible to fighters, staff and essential personnel. UFC 251 will be the first ‘Fight Island’ event on July 11. It will be followed by three cards on July 15, 18, and 25.

UFC 251 – JULY 11

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns –

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas



Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo

Martin Day vs. Davey Grant

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige – JULY 15

Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige

Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munoz

Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez

Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira

Molly McCann vs. Talia Santos

Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy

John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic

Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit

Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez II – JULY 18

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez

Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev

Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov

Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani

Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez

Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk

Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till – JULY 25

Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till

Mauricio Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby

Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier

Justin Tafa vs. Raphael Pessoa

Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy

Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad

Nathaniel Wood vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Ramazan Emeev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

What do you make of Dana White and his idea to host fights on Yas Island?