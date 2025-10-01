Watch: Austin Vanderford and Paige VanZant – The Power Duo

Austin Vanderford and Paige VanZant represent one of the most prominent partnerships in modern mixed martial arts. Individually, each has built a distinctive career in combat sports; together.

Austin Vanderford

Austin Vanderford moved as an infant to Ninilchik, Alaska, where he began wrestling in high school. He claimed back-to-back Alaska State Wrestling Championships in 2006 and 2007 before earning an NAIA national title at Southern Oregon University in 2012. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree, he spent two years coaching at his alma mater. Vanderford turned professional in MMA in 2017, compiling an undefeated 6–0 record on the regional circuit before signing with Bellator MMA. In February 2025, he made his UFC debut, stopping Nikolay Veretennikov in the second round to improve to 8–2 and showcase his balanced skill set, which includes five knockout and three submission victories.

Austin Vanderford is scheduled to fight Ramiz Brahimaj at UFC 320 on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Multiple outlets list the bout on the prelims and note it as Vanderford’s second UFC appearance after his February debut win over Nikolay Veretennikov.

Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant grew up dancing at her family’s studio. After enduring bullying in high school, she took up boxing for self-defense and transitioned into MMA at age 18, winning her amateur debut. VanZant made her professional debut in 2012 and joined the UFC’s inaugural strawweight roster in 2014. She earned “Fight of the Night” honors in her debut, a third-round TKO of Kailin Curran. Over her tenure with the UFC, she compiled an 8–5 MMA record, later branching into bare-knuckle boxing, professional wrestling with AEW, and reality television, including Dancing with the Stars and Chopped.

The couple met in 2017 through mutual involvement in the MMA community and married in 2018. Their relationship extends into professional collaboration via their podcast, A Kick-Ass Love Story, where they discuss fight preparation, career challenges, and personal milestones. Their dynamic demonstrates mutual respect for each other’s craft: Vanderford often credits VanZant’s resilience in overcoming injuries and weight-cut struggles, while VanZant highlights Vanderford’s disciplined approach to training and competition.

Paige VanZant has no confirmed next fight date released across Power Slap, GFL, BKFC, or Dirty Boxing; monitoring for an updated announcement following her June withdrawal.

Financially, the pair commands a combined net worth estimated at $6 million, derived from fight purses, sponsorships, media appearances, and VanZant’s ventures on social media and other sites. They maintain a rigorous training schedule at American Top Team Portland, balancing strength and conditioning, grappling, and striking sessions. Both emphasize mental preparation, viewing setbacks as opportunities for growth and leveraging each other’s experiences to refine techniques and strategies.

Outside the gym, the duo engages in philanthropy and content creation. They host seminars on bullying prevention and self-defence, and support youth wrestling programs in Alaska and Oregon. Their social media channels, which document training, travel, and daily life, underscore a commitment to authenticity and connection with fans.