Watch: 11 Islam Makhachev Knockouts and Submissions in the UFC

The UFC has put together a highlight compilation showcasing Islam Makhachev’s most impressive victories throughout his UFC career, multiple submissions and knockouts that every MMA fan needs to see. It progresses chronologically through his career, highlighting different finishes that demonstrate his technical diversity.

Video: 11 Islam Makhachev Finishes You Must See

Several fights featured in the video showcase his championship-level victories. His finish of Charles Oliveira, considered one of the greatest finishers in UFC history, is presented as a landmark moment, with commentary noting how Makhachev hurt Oliveira on the feet before transitioning to an arm triangle submission. His second fight against Alexander Volkanovski demonstrates an evolution in his striking, culminating in a head kick knockout that finished Volkanovski early. His five-round battle with Dustin Poirier, where he secured a darce choke submission in the final round despite fatigue.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Islam Makhachev of Russia reacts after a submission victory against Renato Moicano of Brazil in the UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 311 event at Intuit Dome on January 18, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s presence throughout the video, as coach and supporter in the corner, connects Makhachev to the Dagestani wrestling lineage that produced the UFC’s previous lightweight GOAT.

Islam Makhachev steps into uncharted territory on November 15 when he challenges Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC Welterweight Championship at Madison Square Garden during UFC 322. The bout represents one of 2025’s most significant moments in combat sports, a former dominant champion attempting to claim gold in a second weight class against an emerging force in the 170-pound division.​

Inglewood, CA – January 18: Islam Makhachev (red) battles Renato Moicano (blue) during their bout at UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on Saturday, January 18, 2024. Makhachev won the fight by first round submission. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

Makhachev’s camp, coached by Javier Mendez and supported by training partner Khabib Nurmagomedov, expressed both confidence and acknowledgment of Della Maddalena’s threat. Mendez described the Australian as “the toughest opponent of Islam’s career.”

UFC 322 marks the promotion’s return to Madison Square Garden following UFC 309 in November 2024. The historic location hosted championship fights beyond the main event: Valentina Shevchenko defended her women’s flyweight title against Zhang Weili, making it one of the company’s premier cards of 2025.

For Makhachev, success would represent validation of his move and position him as the next multi-division champion. For Della Maddalena, victory would announce his arrival as a definitive champion rather than a placeholder before a bigger name arrived.