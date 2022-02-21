Former UFC light heavyweight champion, Rampage Jackson has shared footage of his son, Raja Jackson competing at a Global Legion FC event on the regional circuit in the United States – with his son wrapping up a slick anaconda choke win.

Jackson, who is best known for his stints under the Japanese-based Pride FC banner as well as his time with the UFC – where he landed the undisputed light heavyweight title, last competed professionally back in December 2019 under the Bellator banner, dropping a one-sided first round knockout loss to Fedor Emelianenko.

Rampage Jackson embarked on a 5-3 record during his eight-fight run with Bellator MMA

Improving to 2-0 as an amateur, Raja Jackson managed to eventually set up an expertly applied anaconda choke, patiently setting up the finish before forcing a tap from his opponent. Sharing the footage of his son’s second amateur victory, Rampage Jackson posted the finish on his official Twitter account.

“A little footage from my son’s fight (at) Global Legion FC,” Rampage Jackson tweeted with accompanying footage.

In his first amateur outing, Raja Jackson, who plys his trade under Quinton and Bellator MMA alum, Antonio McKee – the father of undefeated featherweight kingpin, A.J. McKee – stopped Zalimkhan Shakhrudinov with second round ground strikes back in November of last year.

For Rampage Jackson, the sport pioneer boasts a 38-14 professional record, scoring a notable 20 career knockout wins.

The veteran has defeated the likes of Igor Vovchanchyn, Kevin Randleman, Murilo Bustamante, Chuck Liddell, Ricardo Arona, and Murilo Rua during his time under the Pride FC banner, before an eventual UFC move back in 2007.



Landing in the organization with a knockout win over Marvin Eastman, Rampage Jackson would go on to score a second career win over Liddell to win the undisputed light heavyweight championship, before then besting Dan Henderson, Wanderlei Silva, Keith Jardine, Lyoto Machida, Matt Hamill, and then Fabio Maldonado in his final Octagon walk in 2015.

