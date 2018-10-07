Dana White Confirms NSAC Will Decided If Khabib Will Be Stripped Of UFC Title

Dana White confirms that the Nevada State Athletic Commission will decide if UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will be stripped of the title following UFC 229.

Nurmagomedov beat former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor by fourth-round neck crank in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 229 pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Following the fight, Khabib went flying out of the Octagon and got into a brawl with some of McGregor’s teammates including his training partner Dillon Danis. As a result of his actions, the future of the champion is now hanging in the balance and that includes his title.

Dana White Confirms

The UFC President spoke about the incident and one of the questions asked by a media member was if Khabib would be stripped of the title after the said incident. This is when White made it known that the Nevada State Athletic Commission will make the final call.

“No, it’s not 100% (that Khabib won’t be stripped),” White told media members (H/T to Bloody Elbow). “The thing is, we’re regulated by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, or whatever state we’re in. The Nevada State Athletic Commission is gonna go after him, I’m sure pretty hard. He doesn’t have to worry about me right now, he has to worry about Nevada.”

He Went Running

The UFC boss brought up how the governor of Nevada was in attendance for this fight. He was so freaked out by the brawl that he went running out of the building.

“The governor was here tonight. The governor went running out of the building. That’s not good.”

Make It Clear Dana

Finally, White made it perfectly clear that Khabib will likely be stripped of the title if the commission decides to give him a lengthy suspension.