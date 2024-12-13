Heavyweight Trilogy Booked: Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson on January 25

ByTimothy Wheaton
Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson will meet in a heavyweight trilogy fight at the Road to Dubai Champions Series on January 25, 2025, at Coca-Cola Arena, which the PFL recently announced.

The bout will feature the last two Bellator Light Heavyweight Champions facing off in the Heavyweight division. Vadim Nemkov (18-2, 1 NC) and Anderson (18-6, 1 NC) will fight in the co-main event. Vadim Nemkov and Anderson first fought in the 2022 Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals, where their bout ended in a no contest due to an accidental clash of heads. The two met again later that year, with Nemkov winning to retain his title. Anderson has since claimed the Bellator Light Heavyweight title, defeating Phil Davis and Karl Moore.

Three more bouts have been confirmed for the card. Undefeated British fighter Ibragim Ibragimov (8-0) will face Ireland’s Kenny Mokhonoana (5-1) in a Featherweight contest. Khasan Magomedsharipov (10-0), the younger brother of Zabit Magomedsharipov, will take on Irish fighter Nathan Kelly (11-2), who is on an 11-fight win streak. In a Bantamweight match, Russia’s Renat Khavalov (8-0) will meet Brazil’s Cleiver Fernandes (9-1), a former Shooto Brazil Bantamweight Champion.

The main event will see Bellator Lightweight Champion Usman Nurmagomedov (18-0) defend his title against Ireland’s Paul Hughes (13-1), who recently defeated AJ McKee at the Battle of the Giants. The event will feature two Dagestan vs. Ireland bouts, with further details on the undercard to come.

Nemkov, a protege of Fedor Emelianenko, is making his second appearance in the Heavyweight division after a win over Bruno Cappeloza earlier this year. He now faces Anderson in the Road to Dubai series.

