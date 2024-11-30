Francis Ngannou Calls Out Jon Jones: ‘The Right Fight’ – PFL vs. UFC

PFL heavyweight king Francis Ngannou has called out for a match against the UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, in a battle of the top of the heavyweight MMA world.

Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones

‘The Predator’ Francis Ngannou, of Cameroon, won and defended the UFC heavyweight title before walking away from the organization. To this day, he still carries the lineal UFC heavyweight championship which dates back decades. Since leaving the UFC, he has taken on two blockbuster boxing matches and captured the PFL heavyweight throne with a first-round knockout.

After Ngannou had left the UFC, ‘Bones’ Jon Jones stepped up to heavyweight after an incredible career at light heavyweight to grab the vacant title by first-round submission and later defended it against Stipe Miocic. The UFC heavyweight division currently has an interim champion, Tom Aspinall, who has also defended his title but Jones refuses to book the match. Instead, the US-born Jones is looking to face the light heavyweight champion or retire.

The PFL and lineal UFC champion Francis Ngannou is insisting that he should be next to face Jon Jones, adding even more names to the mix ahead of ‘Bones.’ This would be a battle of titles with the Cameroonian knockout machine carrying UFC lineage and Jones bringing the current heavyweight crown.

On X, Francis Ngannou Tweeted at Jon Jones:

“Blessings make haters uncomfortable, but they can’t change it. There’s only one fight, the right fight that will multiply your blessings. #NgannouVSJones.”

There's only one fight, the right fight that will multiply your blessings.#NgannouVSJones https://t.co/7HhNDM4OD6 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 30, 2024

Five-time UFC champion Randy Couture recently said in an interview that it’s time for Jon Jones to step up and face Aspinall or Ngannou. ‘The Natural’ Couture explained:

“Jon Jones—as much as he doesn’t wanna fight Francis—is gonna have trouble avoiding that. Now he says he didn’t wanna fight Tom. I mean, why? You’re supposedly the GOAT. Step up and fight.”