Top 5: Best Dakota Ditcheva Knockouts in MMA – PFL Striker Packs Dangerous Power

We are going to countdown the best Dakota Ditcheva knockouts in MMA history but it will not be easy choosing just five as the Bulgarian-English fighter has a KO win rate of 85%. ‘Dangerous’ Dakota Ditcheva just won $1,000,000 in the PFL 2024 season having won all of her matches by way of knockout crowing herself a champion and a new MMA star.

Top 5 Best Dakota Ditcheva Knockouts

The unbeaten ‘Dangerous’ Dakota Ditcheva grew up learning striking from her mother Lisa Howarth who was a title holder in Muay Thai, Karate, and Kickboxing. Ditcheva won amateur titles in Muay Thai and Kickboxing, then transitioned to MMA and has won European and world titles in the PFL. She mainly trains stateside at American Top Team but still credits all of her success to her mom. Let’s take a closer look at the career best Dakota Ditcheva Knockouts.

5. Dakota Ditcheva vs. Katherine Corogenes

The Bulgarian-English athlete dominated Katherine Corogenes on the ground and then delivered a right cross which put her opponent out cold in an iconic knockout.

4. Dakota Ditcheva vs. Jena Bishop

Showing off her full striking arsenal, Ditcheva attacked Jena Bishop with knees in the clinch, teep kicks, and head punches to put her down as one of the best Dakota Ditcheva Knockouts.

3. Dakota Ditcheva vs. Valentina Scatizzi

To capture the European PFL title, Dakota Ditcheva knocked out Italy’s Valentina Scatizzi with a series of knees in the clinch. This performance had her compared to Anderson Silva.

2. Dakota Ditcheva vs. Cornelia Holm

Ditcheva was pushed for the first time in her PFL career against Cornelia Holm. ‘Dangerous’ had blasted all of her opponents out of there in the first round, but with clinches and takedowns, Holm made it to round three before getting knocked out with a low-high punching combination to set the Paris crown alight.

1. Dakota Ditcheva vs. Talia Santos

Talia Santos was set to be the biggest challenge of Ditcheva’s career. This was the PFL world championship finals and Brazil’s Santos had walked through the competition thus far and was a former top-ranked UFC contender. This is one of the Best Dakota Ditcheva Knockouts as she made it look easy. She dominated Santos with a barrage of punches and kicks crowning herself the PFL champion and one of the best in the world.