Coming up short opposite arch-rival and former American Top Team teammate, Colby Covington in our UFC Fight Night Vegas 11 headliner last night – former welterweight best, Tyron Woodley slumped to his third straight loss, suffering a broken rib in the process.

The St. Louis, Missouri native finally locked horns with former interim gold holder, Covington after years of waiting, but as has become common watching as of recent times for Woodley – the 38-year-old failed to ever get out of his starting blocks. Dropping an eventual fifth-round knockout loss due to his above-mentioned injury, UFC president, Dana White also suggested it may be time for Woodley to hang up his gloves.

Smothered by the pace-pushing forward locomotion and pressure from Covington, Woodley failed to have his own way in the lengthy clinch exchanges – with the former utilising takedowns to negate any offensive striking, which has to be said – were few and far between.

Detailing how he had suffered the rib injury earlier in the clash, Woodley had attempted a guillotine from guard early in the final round, and winced in pain with Covington tripoding, “popping” his rib. With Woodley shrieking in agony, referee Dan Miragliotta was forced to call a halt to proceedings.

In an exchange with ESPN MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani – Woodley confirmed he had suffered a broken rib, after an x-ray was performed at a medical facility following transportation.

“X-Ray of Tyron Woodley’s broken rib, courtesy of Woodley. He said it popped earlier in the fight and then tried to use the guillotine to stand up and it popped. “It was the most pain ever,” he said. He is back at the hotel resting.“

Last night’s blemish to Covington marked Woodley’s third consecutive defeat, following a unanimous decision shutout loss to #1 ranked welterweight contender, Gilbert ‘Durinho’ Burns in May – after he dropped the 170-pound crown to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 in March of last year.