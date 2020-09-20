UFC president, Dana White has given his thoughts on another lacklustre performance from former welterweight kingpin, Tyron ‘The Chosen One’ Woodley, as well as future Hall of Fame inductee, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone – suggesting it’s more than likely time for both to consider hanging up their respective gloves.

Slumping to his third consecutive defeat tonight in the main event of UFC Fight Night Vegas 11 opposite bitter-rival, Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington – Woodley failed to get started once more, in an eventual fifth-round stoppage defeat after suffering a rib injury. The shutout loss to Covington followed a similar May defeat to number-one contender, Gilbert Burns – after a UFC 235 title loss to Kamaru Usman in March of last year.

For the above mentioned, Cerrone – the BMF Ranch propetior battled to a majority draw with well-rounded welterweight challenger, Niko ‘The Hybrid’ Price in tonight’s co-headliner. With referee, Jason Herzog deducting a point from Price following two eye pokes in the opening round, judges scored the fight, 29-27 for Cerrone, with two scoring 28-28. The draw extends Cerrone’s run without a win to five fights, following knockout defeats to Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor, and a decision loss to Anthony Pettis.

Speaking with press following UFC Fight Night Vegas 11 – White told how he believes Woodley should consider calling time on his career, before explaining how he would have a discussion with Cerrone – suggesting he should also hang up his gloves.

“I think he (Tyron Woodley) should start thinking about hanging it up,” White said. “He’s had a great career, he’s had a great run, you know, he’s made money.“

White further explained how he knows a potential conversation about retirement with Cerrone would “break his heart“, but claimed the win he secured tonight – was surviving beyond an initial flurry in the opening minute from Price.

“Listen, for him (Donald Cerrone) tonight, the win for him tonight was, he was on his way out in the first thirty-seconds of the first round, He fought back, he’s tough, he durable, and I love Cowboy and I know this is gonna fu*king crush him and break him heart, but it’s time to have a conversation with him.“