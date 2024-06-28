Unhinged Conor McGregor accuses Khabib’s gym of holding drug testers hostage: ‘All will come out’

Conor McGregor is once again tearing into his old foe, Khabib Nurmagomedov after news of the UFC Hall of Famer’s gym being raided by Russian security forces hit social media.

More than 20 people were killed after armed men attacked a synagogue, churches, and police post in Dagestan, Nurmagomedov’s hometown, on Sunday, June 23. ‘The Eagle’ quickly came out condemning the actions of the then-unidentified men who opened fire and set buildings ablaze in the city of Derbent and Dagestan’s capital Makhachkala.

However, Nurmagomedov quickly found himself embroiled in the controversy when it was revealed that a former fighter from his Eagle MMA gym was one of the militants. Gadzhimurad Kagirov, who was killed by Russian forces during the attack, was a 2-0 mixed martial artist who had been previously trained by Khabib’s late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

As a result, Nurmagomdevo’s gym in Makhachkala was raided by Russian security forces, much to the delight of Conor McGregor who shared video footage of the raid with the hashtag #ConorWasRight.

Conor McGregor goes scorched earth on Khabib Nurmagomedov

‘Mystic Mac’ didn’t stop there. He continued his attack on social media, referring to his UFC 229 opponent as “the terrorist,” among other things.

“In the terrorists gym when a tester showed up they would hold him hostage and give a random clean persons urine vs the fighters they were looking to test,” McGregor wrote on X. “All will come out now. When this comes down on top of them watch what surfaces. There is a video of khabib walking into a premise full of people and smashing it up entirely with a bat , threatening all those inside. All will come out. Mystic Mac.”

“I fought this little bitch made rat with a full broken foot,” McGregor added in a follow-up post. “I should have postponed like I done this time. For what did I give this little cousin fucker any advantage for. He shit himself on that bus and showed his true chicken heart. Bitch made spoilt brat. Now you are FUCKED! When you die I celebrate!”

Though they only met once inside the Octagon, McGregor and Khabib’s rivalry is among the most fierce in UFC history. Their October 2018 clash still holds the record for the highest-grossing pay-per-view event in promotional history, bringing in more than 2 million buys.