Conor McGregor reacts to news of Khabib’s MMA gym being raided following terror attacks in Dagestan

Conor McGregor is feeling a bit of vindication following a series of horrific terrorist attacks in Dagestan, the hometown of his longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

At least 21 people were killed, including 16 police officers, and another 25 were injured after armed men attacked a synagogue, churches, and police post in the city of Derbent and Dagestan’s capital Makhachkala on Sunday, June 23. Per a report from CNN, attackers “set the building on fire using Molotov cocktails” at the synagogue in Derbent while police and security guards were killed outside during the attack.

Sergey Melikov, head of the Dagestan Republic, said at least six “militants” were also killed following the attack, one of which has been identified as Gadzhimurad Kagirov, a former MMA fighter who was once affiliated with Khabib Nurmagomedov and the UFC Hall of Famer’s late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

In the wake of the shocking news, Conor McGregor, considered to be Nurmagomedov’s greatest foe inside the Octagon, has stayed busy, tweeting and deleting his thoughts on the situation accompanied with the hashtag #ConorWasRight.

Recently, the Irish megastar once again posted the hashtag in response to a video from Aussie Cossack of Nurmagomedov’s Eagle MMA gym being raided by Russian security forces in Makhachkala.

Conor McGregor first accused Khabib of having ties to terrorism in 2018

McGregor first suggested that Nurmagomedov had ties to terrorism in 2018, accusing the former lightweight champion’s manager, Dominance MMA’s Ali Abdelaziz, of being a “lying terrorist snitch” ahead of his record-setting fight with ‘The Eagle’ at UFC 229.

The Washington Post‘s Des Bieler later wrote that McGregor’s comments appeared to be referring to a 2013 book titled Enemies Within: Inside the NYPD’s Secret Spying Unit and bin Laden’s Final Plot Against America. In it, the authors claim that Abdelaziz worked with the New York Police Department and the FBI before they grew concerned he had become a double agent and tried to deport him.

Abdelaziz, of course, is one of the more well-known managers in mixed martial arts, featuring an all-star client list that consists of Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje, Henry Cejudo, and Kayla Harrison.