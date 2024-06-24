UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to horrific terror attack in his hometown of Dagestan, Russia

ByCraig Pekios
UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to horrific terror attack in his hometown of Dagestan, Russia

Former UFC lightweight world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov issued a statement following the horrific terrorist attack in his hometown of Dagestan, Russia.

According to a report from CNN, gunmen opened fire on multiple places of worship in what appears to have been a coordinated attack. At least 15 police officers and four civilians were killed, including one Orthodox priest. Sergey Melikov, head of the Dagestan Republic, said at least six “militants” were also killed following the attacks on churches, synagogues, and police posts.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Nurmagomedov took to Instagram following the attacks, sharing a black box to mourn the victims and writing:

“My condolences to all the relatives and friends of the victims. May Allah save us all from such institutions and grant us a peaceful sky over our heads. Take care of yourself and your loved ones and let everyone look around themselves and around their children with whom they interact with and who is around them. Educating souls is more important than educating bodies.”

One of the militants identified as an MMA fighter with ties to Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father

According to Sports Politika founder Karim Zidan, five of the gunmen were killed by Russian Special Forces, one of them identified as Gadzhimurad Kagirov, an MMA fighter who had ties to Nurmagomedov and his late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

MixCollage 24 Jun 2024 02 00 PM 4625

Kagirov, 28, was a master of sport (an honorary title for successful athletes in Russia) in freestyle wrestling before transitioning to mixed martial arts under the tutelage of Abdulmanap. He competed in two fights in 2021 while representing Nurmagomedov’s Eagle MMA gym, a training facility founded by jailed Dagestani oligarch Ziyavudin Magomedov.

22 cleanup

Making his pro MMA debut in April 2021, Kagirov scored a first-round knockout against Basyr Ibragimov under the GC Entertainment banner. He followed that up with a unanimous decision victory over Dzhambulat Bagaev at the promotion’s follow-up event in November that same year.

READ MORE:  Ian Machado Garry declares himself 'levels above' UFC 303 opponent Michael Page: 'I’ll use him as an example'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts