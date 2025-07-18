Former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has recently stirred up the MMA world by seemingly unretiring. This comes after he announced his retirement and vacated his UFC heavyweight title, following criticism for not facing the then-interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall.

However, since Donald Trump’s announcement of the potential UFC White House event, which has seemingly rekindled the all-time great’s fighting spirit, it seems that Jon Jones now wants a piece of the White House action as he spoke about the event in an interview with ESPN.

“Donald Trump mentioned that he wanted to have a fight at the White House Garden, you know, and that just seems like such a huge opportunity. I’m a very proud American, and I have a lot of close friends that are in the military. This is my—this is my act of—of, I can’t call it service, but just to be able to entertain the country and the world at this level, at the White House… it just means the world to me. So, I’m back.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 16: Jon Jones of the United States of America gestures ahead before facing Stipe Miocic of the United States of America in the UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Most fans have yet to forgive Jon Jones.

Jones has done quite a bit of damage to his legacy with his refusal to face Tom Aspinall and retiring in seeming disgrace, as fans did not want to see the former two-division champion again. Due to the perceived UFC protection of his image and the unfair treatment of the interim champion, Tom Aspinall, fans may be less harsh on him, but only time will tell.