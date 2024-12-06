Has Jon Jones’ Legacy Surpass Floyd Mayweather? UFC Commentator Says Yes

Has Jon Jones surpassed other combat sports greats like Floyd Mayweather?

At this point, there’s really no debating that ‘Bones’ is the greatest mixed martial artist the sport has ever seen. Though some believe his antics outside the Octagon are enough to disqualify him, even his most outspoken haters have acquiesced to the fact that nobody has been as dominant as him over such a significant period of time.

In November, Jones once again made his case for GOAT status via a dominant showing against Stipe Miocic, finishing the two-time titleholder in the third round at UFC 309.

UFC play-by-play man Jon Anik had a cageside seat for the festivities in Madison Square Garden and believes now more than ever that ‘Bones’ is not just the best MMA fighter the sport has ever seen, but one of the greatest combat sports athletes of all time — even surpassing ‘Money’ Mayweather.

“I think, with respect to Joe Calzaghe and Floyd Mayweather, that Jon Jones has already pushed himself beyond those guys,” Anik told MMA Junkie. “Even if people want to denigrate the Stipe win because it happened at 42 years of age, I don’t think there really is anything left for Jon Jones to accomplish. But there is financial gain to be had.”

Anik supports Jon Jones banking tens of millions for potential clash with Tom Aspinall

For much of 2024, Jones indicated that his fight against Miocic would be his last. However, ‘Bones’ left the door open during his post-fight interview, revealing that if the UFC wants to book another fight, he’ll meet him at the negotiating table.

“What he wants like that $30-40-50 million payday, which he so deserves at this time because, in heavyweight MMA, anything can happen,” Anik said. “And certainly, in light heavyweight MMA, anything can happen, but the consequences are so great when it comes to four-ounce gloves that these guys chuck.”

It’s unlikely that the UFC would agree to give Jones $20-50 million for a fight with Tom Aspinall when they flat-out refused to give him that same kind of payday for a fight with Francis Ngannou.

Still, UFC CEO Dana White has already expressed confidence that if Jones really wants to fight, they’ll get a deal done.