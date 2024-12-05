Umar Nurmagomedov opens as betting favorite to win belt from Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311

Unbeaten bantamweight contender, Umar Nurmagomedov has officially earned his first title charge in the promotion – booking a UFC 311 shot against arch-rival, Merab Dvalishvili – and according to the bookies, he is the current betting favorite to win the throne.

Nurmagomedov, the current number two ranked bantamweight contender, was confirmed as the co-headlining star of UFC 311 overnight, booking a title grudge fight with incumbent divisional champion, Dvalishvili in Los Angeles in just a months’ time.

Sidelined since moving to 18-0 over the course of the summer, Russian star, Umar Nurmagomedov most recently landed a decision success over former interim title challenger, Cory Sandhagen in Saudi Arabia.

Umar Nurmagomedov opens as betting favorite to beat Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311

And with his title charge against Dvalishvili set officially for the co-main event at UFC 311, Umar Nurmagomedov has opened as a considerable -170 betting favorite to win the title, against the current +142 betting underdog titleholder.

For Dvalishvili, the Georgian fan-favorite won undisputed bantamweight spoils back in September at the Las Vegas Sphere, making relative lightwork of undisputed champion, Sean O’Malley with a unanimous decision win at Noche UFC.

And welcoming the chance to take on former champion, Petr Yan in a rematch to defend his crown for the first time since his title coronation earlier this annum – Dvalishvili initially voiced his displeasure at booking a pairing with Umar Nurmagomedov in his immediate future as incumbent champion.

“Let’s boo to this guy (Umar Nurmagomedov),” Merab Dvalishvili said. “I’m not scared of no one, only God.

“Where is this guy? He’s taking [another] fight. He’s scared. He’s fighting somebody else. Where is [he]? Where is [he]? Tell me. He wants to get knocked out by somebody else, and then he’s going to make excuse. He’s not going to make this fight. I’m not making fight. Dana White and Hunter [Campbell] make decision [for] who I’m going to fight next. I don’t know. I don’t make decision. I never make decision.”

“If Dana White tells me I have to fight Umar, I’m fighting Umar, OK?,’ Dvalishvili said. “But, you know what? Umar doesn’t deserve to fight me. Sean O’Malley deserves to fight me, and I’m going to rematch him. He deserves it, and after, Umar has to prove [himself], and I will fight him.”

Initially linked with a UFC Fight Night Tampa pairing with Chinese contender, Song Yadong just next week, Umar Nurmagomedov claimed the former withdrew from a targeted matchup due to injury – leaving him optionless apart from a grudge pairing with Dvalishvili.

I am always ready, and right now I am waiting for an opponent, as [Song] Yadong declined to fight in December — I was told he is injured,” Umar Nurmagomedov posted on his official social media recently.

“Merab, before my fight with Sandhagen, you said that if I beat him, I would deserve recognition. Now you have changed your position — decide who you are. All the fans and analysts are noticing how you are avoiding the fight. A championshipkm is recognition, but you haven’t received it, and you know that perfectly well.

“I am not waiting for anyone and I want to fight before Ramadan. I hope UFC finds an opponent. And the title, inshaAllah, is just a matter of time.”

To go with Dvalishvili’s title defense opposite Umar Nurmagomedov, another Russian compatriot will join the latter on the card – with Islam Makahchev defending his lightweight crown in a re-run with the surging, Arman Tsarukyan.

Both set to be coached by Octagon-side by veteran former lightweight champion and unbeaten force, Khabib Nurmagomedov – Makhachev will look to add to his stunning success at 155lbs, which has seen him defend his status as gold holder for the fourth time in just two years.

Firstly winning a decision against former featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, Makhachkala native, Makhachev would return in October of last year, crushing his Aussie challenger once more – this time with a blistering first round high-kick knockout win.

And earlier this summer, Makhachev was forced to the fifth round for the first time in his championship run, before snatching a D’Arce choke submission against former interim champion, Dustin Poirier – once more defending his crown.

As for Tsarukyan, since April – the Armenian star has emerged as the clear contender for a rematch with Makhachev, this time for gold.

Featuring at the monumental UFC 300 card earlier this annum, Tsarukyan snatched the number one rank in the division with a contentious and debated decision win over former champion and common-foe, Charles Oliveira.

First featuring against Makhachev back in 2019 in his first organizational walk, Tsarukyan would suffer a unanimous decision loss in their main card clash at UFC Fight Night St. Petersburg – in a back-and-forth battle.

And despite the close nature of their opening pairing, odds suggest Makhachev is in for a routine win at UFC 311 in their Intuit Dome headliner, boasting impressive lines of -265 to retain his crown against the +215 betting underdog, Tsarukyan.

Initially linked with a pairing two months ago at UFC 308, Makhachev withdrew from the Abu Dhabi return aimed an unspeicifed arm injury – with Tsarukyan remaining sidelined, laying in wait for a shot at the crown.

And as far as the Armenian challenger is concerned, Makhachev is just the current holder of the belt – which makes no difference to him, as long as he manages to secure the crown on his first time of asking.

“I don’t care when this fight [with Islam Makahchev] happens – even if it does in a year, I will keep working and moving towards this fight… It’s not about fighting Islam for me; it’s about becoming the champion.”

As well as the eye-catching championship doubleheader, UFC 311 also features a high-stakes matchup at the light heavyweight limit – with former gold holders, Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill meeting in a certain grudge match in the ‘City of Angels’.