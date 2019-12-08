Spread the word!













Last nights UFC fight card in Washington DC gave us some memorable moments. Four fights finished by knockout but one in particular made the headlines. From four submissions we got a rare finish and a front runner for 2019’s submission of the year award. The other four fights went to the judges who scored two fights a draw one of which was controversial to say the least.

The main event took place between MMA legend Alistair Overeem and undefeated kickboxer Jairzinho Rozenstruik. After fighting for five solid rounds it was Rozenstruik who got the finish with just four seconds remaining. The rising star KO’d Overeem who was clearly winning the fight up until then. A hellish punch sent the Dutch fighter flying to the canvas and busted his lip up bad in the process. Dan Miragliotta compounded his bad night by stepping in prematurely. Despite such a dramatic ending neither man earned a performance bonus. Here’s who did.

Performances Of The Night

Makhmud Muradov earned his performance of the night bonus with a spectacular knockout victory against Trevor Smith. This fight opened up the a great night of fights and got us off to a shocking start. After 14 minutes of fighting Muradov decided to take it into his own hands. He landed one of the most vicious overhand rights you’ll ever see, knocking out Smith cold before he even hit the ground. Muradov made it 2-0 inside the UFC octagon and picked up $50,000 in the process.

Bryce Mitchell probably has submission of the year wrapped up after last night. “Thug Nasty” pulled off a twister submission over Matt Styles to claim a first-round victory. The twister has only ever been seen once before in the UFC, when Korean Zombie submitted Leonard Garcia with it back in 2011. Mitchell continued to look sensational inside the UFC and also continued to pester Reebok for some camo shorts! He’ll head into 2020 with a 12-0 undefeated record, an extra $50,000 in his bank and one of the greatest submissions of all time on his CV. It was a very good night for Bryce Mitchell.

Fight Of The Night

Rob Font and Ricky Simon fought hard for three solid rounds last night. They opened the main card in emphatic fashion at UFC Washington DC. Over fifteen minutes they exchanged punches, grappling techniques, jockeyed for position and put on a fantastic show. It was a true back-and-forth fight that either man could have won. Both landed big shots and both came through tough moments to hear the final bell. However, it was Font who got the unanimous decision verdict from the judges. Simon will be disappointed after suffering a second straight loss, but he fought well and both men earned their post-fight bonus.

Should someone else have got a performance bonus last night?