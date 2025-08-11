UFC Veteran Martin Buday To Face Champ Will Fleury in Return to Oktagon, Looking to Reclaim Title

Will Fleury will make the first defense of his Oktagon heavyweight title against Martin Buday, the former UFC heavyweight. This bout is rumored to be taking place on October 4, 2025, at the Tipos Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia, as the headlining bout of Oktagon 77.

Will Fleury vs. Martin Buday

Fleury claimed the vacant heavyweight championship by unanimous decision over Lazar Todev on March 8, 2025, at Oktagon 68 in Stuttgart, Germany, earning scores of 49–46, 48–47 and 48–47 after five rounds. The 36-year-old Irishman entered the promotion with an undefeated 4–0 record in Oktagon, having previously won the light heavyweight title by unanimous decision over Karlos Vémola on December 29, 2024, and recorded knockout and submission victories over Pavol Langer and Daniel Skvor earlier in 2024.

Martin Buday returns to Oktagon after a 7–1 run in the UFC that included wins over former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski and Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist Marcus Buchecha. The Slovak fighter first captured the Oktagon heavyweight belt by defeating Kamil Minda on June 19, 2021, but vacated the title upon signing with the UFC on October 12, 2021.

“Any fucking fight you have, i’ll take”

– Will Fleury



Calls out Martin Buday



Martin Buday has entered the cage, and signed his contract on the back of Ondrej Novotny.



Fleury v Buday is targeted for Bratislava in November#Oktagon74 pic.twitter.com/uqKfNfphQD — Patrick McCorry (@Patrick_McCorry) August 9, 2025

Despite a three-fight win streak dating back to June 2024, Buday’s UFC contract was not renewed, a decision he confirmed on social media shortly after his victory in Abu Dhabi.

Buday signed a multi-fight contract with Oktagon during the promotion’s August 9, 2025, event, resuming competition in the organization where he first rose to prominence. His return sets up a rematch of sorts against Oktagon’s current champion, offering Buday a chance to reclaim a belt he once held and to prove his standing after an unexpected departure from the UFC.

Negotiations to book Fleury vs. Buday progressed rapidly once Buday’s signing was announced, with both camps emphasizing the merit of matching two fighters who have each held the same title under different circumstances. Fleury’s team highlighted that his combination of wrestling and striking posed a unique challenge, while Buday’s representatives noted his experience in world-class promotions. Promoters framed the fight as a narrative of two champions at pivotal moments: one defending a newly earned crown, the other seeking redemption in familiar territory.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 29: Martin Buday of Slovakia is punched by Andrei Arlovski of Belarus in a heavyweight fight during the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Oktagon officials anticipate strong ticket sales and pay-per-view subscriptions, pointing to Buday’s local fan base in Slovakia and Fleury’s rising profile in Europe. The Tipos Arena has hosted major Oktagon events before and is expected to generate a notable atmosphere for the first heavyweight title defense of Fleury’s reign.