Will Fleury Makes History as Two-Division Champion at Oktagon 68 After Five Round War

ByTimothy Wheaton
Will Fleury Makes History as Two-Division Champion at Oktagon 68 After Five Round War

Ireland’s Will Fleury made history at Oktagon 68 by becoming a two-division champion after a thrilling bout against Lazar Todev. The event, held at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, Germany, saw Fleury step into the heavyweight division to challenge for the vacant title. This marked a significant moment for Fleury, who had recently claimed the light heavyweight championship by defeating Karlos Vemola in December 2024.

Double Champion Will Fleury

The fight itself was highly anticipated, with Todev having a strong German fanbase, as he lives in Stuggart, and Fleury embracing the role of the villain. Despite being the crowd’s antagonist, Fleury’s confidence and experience shone through as he navigated the challenges posed by Todev. This win extends Fleury’s impressive seven-fight win streak and cements his status as one of the most versatile fighters in Oktagon MMA.

READ MORE:  German Twin Brothers Spark Major MMA Scandal by Swapping Places Mid-Tournament
Will Fleury 2

It was a five round war where each man was throwing for the fences and aiming for a knockout finish. Headkicks and haymakers colored the fight from bell to bell. The Irish giant Will Fleury had ground control for some time but mainly traded on the feet against for the former kickboxer.

Will Fleury 3

His success in Oktagon MMA is a result of seizing opportunities and capitalizing on them with impressive performances. As Fleury looks to the future, his double-champion status will undoubtedly make him a central figure in the promotion’s plans. Will Fleury has requested that Oktagon MMA come to Dublin, Ireland.

Will Fleury 4
Will Fleury 5

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts