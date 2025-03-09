Will Fleury Makes History as Two-Division Champion at Oktagon 68 After Five Round War

Ireland’s Will Fleury made history at Oktagon 68 by becoming a two-division champion after a thrilling bout against Lazar Todev. The event, held at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, Germany, saw Fleury step into the heavyweight division to challenge for the vacant title. This marked a significant moment for Fleury, who had recently claimed the light heavyweight championship by defeating Karlos Vemola in December 2024.

Double Champion Will Fleury

The fight itself was highly anticipated, with Todev having a strong German fanbase, as he lives in Stuggart, and Fleury embracing the role of the villain. Despite being the crowd’s antagonist, Fleury’s confidence and experience shone through as he navigated the challenges posed by Todev. This win extends Fleury’s impressive seven-fight win streak and cements his status as one of the most versatile fighters in Oktagon MMA.

It was a five round war where each man was throwing for the fences and aiming for a knockout finish. Headkicks and haymakers colored the fight from bell to bell. The Irish giant Will Fleury had ground control for some time but mainly traded on the feet against for the former kickboxer.

His success in Oktagon MMA is a result of seizing opportunities and capitalizing on them with impressive performances. As Fleury looks to the future, his double-champion status will undoubtedly make him a central figure in the promotion’s plans. Will Fleury has requested that Oktagon MMA come to Dublin, Ireland.