Exclusive | Will Fleury Eyes Two-Division Glory at Oktagon 68: ‘Everything Now Has Meaning’

Will Fleury is on the brink of making history at Oktagon 68 this weekend, as he looks to become a two-division champion. Already holding the light heavyweight title, Fleury is now set to challenge for the heavyweight belt, a feat that hasn’t fully sunk in for him yet.

Will Fleury at Oktagon 68

“I think it hasn’t quite dawned on me,” Will Fleury admitted. “A few times during this camp, I’ve been like, ‘F*ck yeah, that’s a very special, significant achievement.’ But on the whole, it just feels like I was training for a five-round fight.”

His journey to this title shot came quickly. Just days after fighting, Will Fleury got the call for the heavyweight title opportunity and jumped straight back into camp.”They called me on Thursday night and were like, ‘Do you wanna fight for that gold?’ I said, ‘Yeah, cool.’ So I went straight back into training for a five-round fight.”

Despite the magnitude of the fight, Fleury insists that his routine hasn’t changed much, even with a second championship within reach.

“People are like, ‘Oh, your life must be totally different now,’ but I was already fighting four, five-round fights before I won the belt,” he explained. “So it feels really similar. At the same time, I’m very aware of how significant this achievement is, and I’m very, very determined to show the work that I’ve put in.”

For Fleury, the real focus is on purpose—the drive that keeps fighters pushing forward. But even after the fight, Fleury expects a familiar sense of hollowness once the dust settles.”The weird thing for me is, once you win a fight, the journey is over,” he reflected. “Unless you have something else to chase, you lack purpose. The reason I love this is because it gives you such an intense purpose. Everything now has meaning, every meal, every training session. There’s a real reason behind everything.”

With the opportunity to cement his name in Oktagon MMA history, Fleury is fully focused on proving himself. “Now is the time to get out there and f*cking prove what you are,” he said. “I love these times.”