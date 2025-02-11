“He’s No Bart Simpson” UFC Veteran Hits Back at Critics of Sean Strickland’s Approach in Title Fight Loss

UFC heavyweight veteran Brendan Schaub recently shared his thoughts on Sean Strickland’s performance at UFC 312, where Strickland lost to middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis by unanimous decision. Schaub defended Strickland against critics who questioned his approach in the fight, particularly those who expected him to take more risks in the later rounds.

Sean Strickland’s Fighting Style

Sean Strickland faced criticism from analysts and fans for failing to live up to his pre-fight promises of an all-out war. Despite suffering a broken nose during the fight, Strickland continued but struggled to mount a significant offensive against du Plessis. Analysts like Din Thomas criticized Strickland for not matching his bold personality with his in-cage performance, stating, “He’s not the guy who’s going to go to the death.

On Sean Strickland’s fighting style, Brendan Schaub said:

“Sean Strickland didn’t get to be middleweight of the world by fighting stupid. He’s down 3 rounds and ‘everyone’s like I thought you were going to go out of your shield’. What does that even mean? Throw caution to the wind, run face first like you’re Lisa or Bart Simpson, and just get knocked out. Do you know how good DDP is?”

Brendan Schaub also took the opportunity to highlight the immense talent of Dricus du Plessis, who has now solidified his place as one of the most dangerous fighters in the middleweight division. Urging fans to recognize the level of competition Strickland faced as Du Plessis executed a near-flawless performance to retain his title, leaving little room for Strickland to adjust or take risks.

Schaub’s defense adds a nuanced perspective to the ongoing debate about Strickland’s fighting style, suggesting that pragmatism often outweighs reckless aggression in high-stakes bouts. Meanwhile, Strickland has maintained a positive outlook post-fight, reflecting on his loss and injury with resilience on social media.