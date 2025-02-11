UFC’s Sean Strickland Questions His Donald Trump Vote: ‘Did We Make a Mistake?'”

ByTimothy Wheaton
UFC's Sean Strickland Questions His Donald Trump Vote: 'Did We Make a Mistake?'"

The outspoken former UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland has recently expressed doubts about his decision to vote for Donald Trump. In a tweet posted on February 11, 2025, Strickland criticized Trump for deviating from the “America First” agenda that the president championed during his campaigns.

Sean Strickland Questions His Donald Trump Vote

Sean Strickland has recently voiced strong criticism of U.S. financial aid to Israel, questioning the priorities of the American government. In a tweet, Strickland expressed frustration over billions of dollars being allocated to foreign causes, such as Israel, while domestic issues like urban decay remain unaddressed.

Dana White Donald Trump

This marks a shift in tone for the former UFC champion, who has often defended Israel in public discourse but has also criticized the U.S. government’s extensive funding of allies such as Israel. Seab Strickland’s remarks reflect a broader critique among some Americans who feel that foreign aid contradicts the “America First” agenda that prioritizes domestic welfare over international commitments. Additionally, Strickland has voiced hostility towards both Muslims and Jewish people saying they are incompatible with America.

READ MORE:  Sean Strickland Feels at Home in Australia: "Mullets, Lifted Trucks, Just Like My White Trash Buddies"

On X, Sean Strickland Tweeted:

“Man if Trump keeps this bs up I’m about to start waving a Palestinian flag.. American cities are shitholes and you wanna go spend billions on this dumpster fire.. Did we make a mistake?! This ain’t America first..”

sean strickland 1

While Strickland has previously aligned himself with conservative values and supported Trump’s policies he has also been critical of modern-day Republican inconsistencies. Additionally, Strickland has drawn controversial comparisons between Donald Trump rallies and historic fascist propaganda speeches.

Whether his criticisms signal a broader shift in his political stance or remain isolated frustrations, they reinforce Sean Strickland’s reputation as one of MMA’s most polarizing figures both inside and outside the cage.

READ MORE:  Sean Strickland Shuts Down Staph Rumors: "I Give Staph, I Don’t Get Staph!"
elon musk donald trump

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts